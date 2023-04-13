Event Production Revolutionised by New AV Tech

Preevue’s technology has created a brand new category of event supplier, which is now supporting Frameless as ‘Event Visualisation Supplier’.

Preevue Ltd is the UK’s leading visualisation studio specialising in LiDAR scanning and producing photorealistic digital twins for the creative industries. Preevue’s clients include; NBCUniversal, Disney, Ambassador Theatre Group, The Science Museum, The Royal Opera House and many more. Today it announces its exciting new partnership with Frameless, a new immersive art gallery in London that’s pushing the boundaries of immersive experience.

As the preferred Event Visualisation Supplier to Frameless, Preevue will provide the cutting-edge technology and expertise needed to create intricate 3D digital models of Frameless’ unique spaces. These digital assets will offer private and corporate event clients the opportunity to fully visualise their events in Frameless’ unique and customisable spaces ahead of time, allowing them to plan and execute their events with confidence.

Dean Drury, Event Sales & Marketing Manager for Frameless said “Working with Preevue allows our clients to envisage their event within the four galleries and highlight the unique opportunities when deciding to host an event at Frameless. Preevue technology will also assist the sales team when conducting venue visits and speed up the decision-making process as it helps a potential client picture the space in any format of event”

Frameless, a one-of-a-kind gallery located in the heart of London, offers a unique experience for private and corporate events, providing a blank canvas for clients to create their dream events or transport their guests into any setting on the globe. The partnership with Preevue will allow clients to fully visualise their events before they even take place, ensuring a seamless and unforgettable experience.

Ryan Metcalfe, Managing Director of Preevue, said, “We are incredibly excited to partner with Frameless and bring our expertise in LiDAR scanning and digital twins to their immersive gallery. This partnership provides a unique opportunity for Preevue to showcase the power of our technology and create truly unforgettable events for Frameless’ clients.”