Acceleration of Core and Access Network Transformation through System Integration Partnership

A leading global provider of Operations Support Systems (OSS) no-code cloud-native provisioning solutions, Intraway, and VECTOR TECHNOLOGIES, an integrator of telecommunication systems providing solutions for access network transformation, have announced their strategic system integration partnership.

The core of this partnership surrounds Symphonica – Intraway’s no-code, zero-touch-capable orchestration, provisioning, and activation platform designed to accelerate CSPs’ transformational goals in building future-proof networks. Symphonica was designed to allow CSPs to automate service lifecycle management without investing in time-consuming and budget-heavy projects while having the ability to support multiple use cases and deployment scenarios.

VECTOR TECHNOLOGIES and its Professional Services team will be able to implement the Symphonica automation platform and provide maintenance services for current and future clients from the operator market around the world.

“Implementing automation and orchestration systems into a CSP’s environment is a complex process that requires extensive network technology expertise on the one hand, and a comprehensive and reliable solution that fits into any network environment on the other, said Paweł Plato, Sales Engineering Director in VECTOR TECHNOLOGIES. “That’s why we chose to partner with Intraway, whose Symphonica impresses with its versatile API library supporting most market standards and has already been introduced in many networks. With this partnership, we are able to provide seamless integration with the network systems bringing great benefits to our customers.”

As Symphonica helps operators to shorten the time of implementing new services to end customers while minimizing the costs of equipment and its installation, this partnership is critical for both company’s strategies to the transformation of Core and Access networks using “vendor independence” & “tailor-made” solutions.

“Vector Technologies has proven to be a valuable Partner for Intraway. They have invested significant time and engineering resources to understand Symphonica and build innovative solutions around it”, said Mark Abolafia, SVP, Global Channel Program at Intraway. “We’re looking forward to building a strong business together”.

Both companies will be together at the upcoming telecommunications conference FTTH in Madrid. To discuss the partnership further and see the technology in real-time, schedule time here to meet with both teams at once.