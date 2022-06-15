Could You Make Millions Buying In Presale Gem Chronoly.io?

What is Chronoly? Buy now, and be a millionaire soon…

Chronoly (CRNO) is a new platform to disrupt the watch market, allowing anyone to buy and sell rare and collectible watches. These timeless pieces will be from well-known brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet. Chronoly.io helps you invest in rare watches with fractional investing since you can now own small percentages of the collectible – making it very similar to investing in stocks.

Why use physical assets to back crypto?

Each NFT watch minted is backed by a real physical watch. As explained, the small NFTs are then divided into fractions, enabling everyone to own a portion of the piece for as little as $10. Users may trade their fractions on Chronoly (CRNO)’s secondary market or third-party NFT marketplaces based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. The Chronoly (CRNO) watch-backed NFTs may be used as evidence of authenticity and ownership, collateral for lending, trading in secondary markets, or kept as digital collectibles inside the Chronoly (CRNO) ecosystem or Metaverse.

Why invest in Chronoly?

Chronoly (CRNO) has attributes like digital authentication, fractional ownership facility, improved liquidity, alternative asset creation, and an already built-up members community. Above all, it is a platform backed by physical assets in the form of rare, luxury, and exclusive watches. Furthermore, offering fractional investing allows investors to have access with small barriers to entry.

From insuring against inflation to hedging risks in a bear market, owning a Chronoly watch NFT allows anybody throughout the globe to protect their wealth digitally and anonymously. Finally, Chronoly (CRNO) allows crypto investors to deploy funds to off-chain collectible assets while staying on-chain.

What Solutions Do Chronoly Provide?

Chronoly (CRNO) finds the gap in the market and positively intends to provide the best solution to them. Here are some problems that Chronoly (CRNO) aims to solve:

Fractionalisation: Lowers entry barriers and allows the everyday person to acquire a portion of unique and multimillion-dollar timepieces.

Asset-Backed NFTs: Holding a tradable digital NFT of a watch backed by a physical asset offering collectors collateralised lending opportunities and staking, which will allow investors to unlock liquidity.

Blockchain: When a watch is authenticated and an NFT is minted, all of the watch’s information is stored in the metadata for product verification. This can be checked publicly and eliminates counterfeiting risks in used markets.

Oracle: Enabling a publicly accessible oracle will allow collectors, distributors, and institutions like insurers to have stable prices.

The price of the Chronoly (CRNO) presale tokens has risen by 400% in the last month and is now in presale trading at $0.05. Many traders are bullish on the project’s unique utility of real-world assets and NFTs. Top crypto analysts back this as the project to watch, considering it is still very early, expecting over a 2,000% rise in price before the end of July with price targets of $0.4 – $0.75.

