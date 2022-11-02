How Black Banx has changed the banking industry forever

Founded in 2014 to provide a fully digital global banking platform, today Black Banx is one of the world’s largest digital banking fintech companies serving around 15 million customers worldwide.

Headquartered in London, Black Banx Group operates through long-established businesses with an international network spanning 180 countries and territories in both established and emerging markets. Our international network covers markets accounting for approximately 90% of global GDP, trade, and capital flows.

Throughout our history we have been where the growth is, connecting customers to opportunities. We enable businesses to thrive and economies to prosper, helping people to fulfil their hopes and realise their ambitions.

Today Black Banx is at the forefront of the banking industry, providing innovative products and services that meet the needs of our customers in an ever-changing world. We are committed to driving positive change in the banking sector and making a difference in the communities we serve. Black Banx is changing banking for good by making it more accessible, convenient, and affordable for everyone.

Some of the ways Black Banx is changing banking include:

– Offering free banking services with no monthly fees

– Providing instant access to your money with our mobile app

– Giving you the ability to send and receive money anywhere in the world

– Allowing you to manage your finances on the go with our mobile app

– Offering competitive interest rates on savings accounts

– Helping you save money with our budgeting and money management tools

Their strategy is centered around four key areas:

Focus on their areas of strength, digitise at scale to adapt their operating model for the future, energise their organisation for growth, and support the transition to a net zero global economy.

They aim to create long-term value for their shareholders and capture opportunities for their customers, employees, and society.

Products and services offered to private clients:

Private and business accounts in 28 FIAT and 2 crypto currencies

International payments in 28 FIAT and 2 crypto currencies using local instant settlement system where possible (e.g. FPS, SEPA instant credit, etc.)

Inter platform instant payments in 28 FIAT and 2 crypto currencies

Multi Currency Debit Cards (PVC and metal) + virtual cards

Real-time 24/7 currency exchange services

Real-time 24/7 crypto trading services

Interest-bearing savings accounts in EURO, USD, GBP, JPY

Batch upload or API to execute large number of payments for business customers

Blockchain based solutions to increase the security and transparency of processes

Black Banx App with inbuilt budgeting, money management and tracking tools

Black Banx Chat where customers can ask questions and get support 24/7

Black Banx is a leading banking group that is committed to driving positive change in the banking industry. They offer competitive interest rates on savings accounts, help you save money with their budgeting and money management tools, and provide blockchain-based solutions to increase the security and transparency of processes.

They have made it clear that their key goals for the bank in 2023, are to increase their private client base by another 10m customers and business clients by 750k. They will be doing this by continuing to focus on their areas of strength, expanding their global reach, and providing innovative products and services that meet the needs of their clients.

Black Banx is a bank that is truly focused on its customers, employees, and society. They are committed to driving positive change in the banking industry and providing innovative products and services that benefit their clients. If you are looking for a bank that is focused on your needs and provides a great customer experience, Black Banx is a great choice for you.