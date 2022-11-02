London UK, November 2, 2022: #HighStreet Regeneration Experts, #RainbowRising has been inspired by people’s passion for their hometowns. So much so, they’ve launched “Love Where U Live” – a simple feel-good idea that’s captured hearts and minds across the UK. Now they want to go one further. #www.rainbowrising.org.uk

Visit any village, town or city and you’ll find fascinating people, intriguing cultures and caring communities – all proud of their roots; where they were born and where they live now. It’s this unbreakable spirit that has sustained us over two of the toughest years most of us have ever known. At Rainbow Rising, we think it’s about time we celebrated this amazing fact. We want to put a smile on every town, village and city’s face – make them blush when they hear us all say, “I live here, and I love it!” That’s what “Love Where U Live” is all about! And here’s how we’re going to do it…

NEW SIGNS FOR OUR TIMES

We’re asking local councils to let the residents of every village, town and city choose a new description for the welcome signs we see on all our roads. A single positive word that sums up how we feel about the great places where we live. Signs would be updated accordingly to say “Welcome to…”

Amazing Aberdeen, Brilliant Blackpool, Great Gloucester, Incredible Ilford, Lovely Leeds!

“Love Where U Live!” has captured the imagination of schools too, with competitions to create the best new signs being run up and down the UK. Local and national radio and newspapers are also getting involved. Local businesses are not afraid to show their feelings either. Spread the word, share the love and #LOVEWHEREULIVE!

#RainbowRising are experts in #highstreet regeneration – bring together the needs of local businesses, local government and local communities. We partner with #landlords to reduce their costs and give #charities rent-free temporary retail, office and other commercial space.

