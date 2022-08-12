Chattanooga author B.T. Polcari launches second book in award-winning mystery series

Mystery writer B.T. Polcari has released a new novel following the success of his debut book ‘Against My Better Judgment’.

‘Fire & Ice’ is a standalone sequel and will be available on Kindle and in paperback from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Apple Books, Nook, and local Chattanooga bookstore, Book & Cover, from August 15.

Dad-of-two Polcari, who won honorable mention for his debut book in the mystery/crime category of the Eric Hoffer Awards, was also a finalist for debut authors in the First Horizon Award.

A champion of rescue pups, Polcari takes inspiration for his stories from real-life dachshund, Mauzzy, who appears alongside the main character, college student Sara Donovan, in the new book.

The tale revolves around a vault in the Carlton Museum which hosts the Fire and Ice exhibit – a collection of rare gems, including the Star of Midnight, a 175-carat diamond. Although all the stones are accounted for, Sara suspects the precious gem was stolen and replaced with a fake.

While conducting her own investigation, Sara uncovers a coded message and mysterious numerals on a wall, and despite dismissive historians, she’s certain the clues point to a mysterious centuries-old legend.

But can the amateur sleuth, who has a history of getting things wrong, solve the mystery with reluctant help from her feisty best friend, and genius younger brother?

Football nut Polcari is a graduate of Rutgers College of Rutgers University and counts D.P. Lyle, Robert B. Parker, and Michael Connelly among his favorite authors. He lives with his wife in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with two rescue pups.

Find out more about the author at: https://btpolcari.com/