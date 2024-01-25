Six Things to Do When Approaching Retirement

Retirement planning is not a single step to achieve perfection. It is a multi-step process that evolves over time to ensure a comfortable and hassle-free future for you. This topic must be approached with attention and care to create a financial cushion for a soft landing.

When thinking about planning for retirement, the most important factors to consider are your goals and the time you have at hand. Afterward, you will have to look for the ideal type of retirement account and investment opportunities. However, it does not end here.

These factors must be considered when you are approaching retirement.

Diversify Your Investments

One of the biggest mistakes you can make with investments as you prepare for retirement financially is to invest all your money in one opportunity. According to SoFi, this approach can make your investment high-risk because unexpected changes can alter the way your retirement will turn out to be.

It is better to consider diversifying your portfolio and creating a mix of different investments to meet your needs. Diversification can help you weather downturns and generate a stable income.

Leverage Retirement Accounts

Several retirement plans, such as 401(k), IRAs, and more, are being leveraged by millions to create a secure future. Work towards maximizing your contributions in the retirement accounts to ensure a steady retirement in the future.

As you come closer to your retirement, you can consider account consolidation to ease up management. You can speak with a text professional before making a choice.

Pay Your Debts

Everyone needs debts during financial challenges. However, high-interest loans can hold you down in the long run if you do not pay them timely.

If you have any high-interest loans, it is better to pay them before you retire. You can minimize the amount of retirement income spent on interest payments if you reduce your existing debts. You can also switch to paying only in cash to limit your credit card debt.

Plan for Social Security

You can start to take Social Security as soon as you are 62. It can depend on several factors, such as your income, needs, and circumstances. It sounds great, but it can reduce your retirement benefit. On the contrary, your social security income can increase up to 8% for every year you delay until the age of 70.

Therefore, it is a good idea to wait until you are 70 to take out your social security unless there is an emergency to enjoy higher income over a long retirement.

Rethink Retirement Income

It is always a good idea to think ahead when it comes to living off your savings. It is easier to move from paying for everything to enjoying your savings. However, a shift back due to a lack of planning can be one of the hardest things to do.

While planning for your retirement, you must always keep your retirement income resources such as bank, brokerage accounts, pension, annuities, and more in mind. Understanding how much you receive from every source can let you have a clear idea of your financial standing.

Consider Where to Live

Whether you live in your home or move to a rented property, where you retire can have a significant impact on your expenses. Therefore, it is very important to give this aspect of your retirement special consideration.

If you consider living by yourself, moving to a smaller home closer to your friends and family can help you save more and pay for other priorities. In addition, smaller homes are also easier to manage, so you can focus more on yourself rather than managing your home.