Nantwen Chamber Music Festival 24th June to 26th June

Nantwen Chamber Music Festival 24th-26th June

Nantwen in North Pembrokeshire is hosting a small festival of string chamber music. Concerts are in the evening of Friday the 24th of June, in the afternoon on Saturday the 25th and a final morning concert on Sunday the 26th.

Leading musicians Aleksei Kiseliov – Solo Cellist from the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, Sijie Chen – Co-leader of the London Mozart Players and Lisa Obert – Principal 2nd Violin of the BBC Philharmonic join Nantwen’s Artistic Director, Daniel Davies, to perform music by Morfydd Owen, Brahms and Borodin. Other performers include Patri Reinoso and Laura Sinnerton on Viola from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales. The concerts also include string music by Schubert, Mozart, the Lark Ascending by Vaughan Williams and a string trio by Boccherini.

Nantwen is an incredibly informal and welcoming venue where wildflowers and wildlife surround its performance hall. Pembrokeshire Cellist Daniel Davies says “our music courses have been going for many years and now after the interruption of the pandemic it is nice to finally offer a small festival to local audiences. Our hall allows the audience to sit up close to the performers and experience exceptional string playing by engaging performers in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere and we are thrilled to include music by Morfydd Owen in our programme”

Morfydd Owen was a prolific Welsh Composer from the early 20th Century, her highly melodic music shows a depth of feeling and refined musical voice. She worked as a composer and Soprano in London before her untimely and suspicious death just days before her 27th Birthday.