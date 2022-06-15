Russian Cyberwar Warning to Business Leaders

Virtual networking event

Dubbed the first real cyberwar, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to issue advice to organisations, earlier this year, to counter the heightened cyber threat.

In a webinar entitled ‘How to Respond to Increased Cyber Threats Following Ukraine Invasion’ co-hosted by Superfast IT and the Cyber Resilience Centre for the West Midlands (WMCRC), on Thu 30th June 2022, business leaders can understand the recommended, immediate actions considering the cyberwar conflict.

“There is understandably a discord between how a conflict thousands of miles away affects a small or medium-sized business in the UK” explains event speaker, James Cash, Birmingham IT support company Founder and Managing Director – Superfast IT.

“But it is important business leaders are fully informed of the situation and the associated risks to their business and supply chain. We should prepare for the worst and continue to operate the best we can.”

Russia has yet to fully leverage cyberwarfare. The NCSC, which is part of GCHQ, is not aware of any current specific threats to UK organisations, however, a historical pattern of cyber-attacks against Ukraine has caused international fallout.

“Western intelligence agencies warn Kremlin-backed cyberattacks could spread, spiralling out of control to damage computer networks in the UK,” Cash continues. “Malware is the biggest threat, which could have significant consequences on ordinary people and businesses. It is vital Government guidelines are followed and employees informed of their responsibility to limit the likelihood of a cyber-attack.”

Detective Inspector Michelle Ohren, WMCRC Head of Cyber and Innovation and webinar speaker says: “Defence is the best policy. Cyber security is essential for organisations today. Given the potential impact of a breach, all business leaders must take this threat seriously or risk a significant impact. I recommend following NCSC guidelines and building cyber resilience that meets Cyber Essentials certification.”

Cash concludes, “The reality is an attack might be successful, but as we have seen in Ukraine, who have been able to rebuild networks within hours of a cyberattack, preparation and cyber resilience is everything.

“We are maintaining a close eye on the situation. As the military conflict mounts up, so too are fears of an unprecedented ‘Cyber Pearl Harbour.’ The big one yet to come. If Putin were to begin to lose, all bets are off to the type of destruction it could cause.”