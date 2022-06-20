Exhibition on View at The Royal College of Art June 25-30

Rosie Stonham’s has designed furniture, lighting, ceramics and textiles for high-end brands like The Conran Shop, Made.com and Studio Glithero; her new body of work is on display at The Royal College of Art exhibition from June 25-30.

Stonham’s unique pieces in ceramic and glass are 3D printed, but her inspiration is far from digital; it reflects the complex relationship between mental health and the human body.

The effect is both beautiful and unsettling.

A large porcelain-white vase displays fabric-like tears from errors in the hundreds of fragile layers laid by the robotic printer arm. A series of pots appear to be coiled from intestines.

“3D printing translates the immaterial into the material. But much like mental perception and physical digestion, the process is imperfect,” says Stonham. “My objects are metaphors for what occurs during such transitions, scars and all.”

The collection celebrates the embodied experiences of failure, trauma and perseverance. She looks forward to bringing her point of view to a new collaboration with a luxury British craft manufacturer next year.

The limited edition pieces are available for sale and can be viewed at RosieStonham.com.

