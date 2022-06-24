IKEA Commences International Employee-Carpool Trial With Liftango

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – With an ambition to inspire and enable more than 1 billion people to live a better everyday life within the boundaries of the planet by 2030, IKEA is putting their vision into action.

By 27 June 2022, employees of IKEA across three continents are commencing their participation in an international carpool trial, designed to encourage employees to create sustainable habits with the assistance of a ridesharing app.

The customised Ride2Work app was designed and built by global carpooling technology provider, Liftango. Liftango has the vision to take cars off the roads in partnership with like-minded companies in the fight against climate change.

“There is still some hesitancy in catching public transport coming out of the pandemic, which is why many large companies are looking for ways to encourage safe and sustainable commuting alternatives. Allowing employees of these particular IKEA stores to carpool with verified colleagues, will give many IKEA employees peace of mind while ensuring that sustainability through ridesharing is still a core focus”, said Liftango CEO, Kevin Orr.

IKEA is kicking off the Ride2Work trial in stores across Australia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia, Romania and Canada. Stores in these countries are the forerunner to, gradually, rolling out the service to all stores, globally.

“Healthy and sustainable living is a key focus area at IKEA, with an aim to inspire and enable people to live better lives within the limits of our planet. This Ride2Work employee-carpool program will encourage thousands of IKEA coworkers to think about ways they can reduce their environmental impact, whilst having positive interactions with colleagues on the way to and from work. As well as the impact this program will have on the environment, we foresee Ride2Work having a great effect in forming strong workplace relationships, creating a strong sense of morale and positively contributing to co-worker wellbeing”, said IKEA Australia Meet and Travel Leader, Daniela Pichler.

Within the Ride2Work app, employees can track their impact by monitoring CO2 reduction, kilometres or miles driven, and CO2 offsets by planting trees. The app also ensures that COVID safety requirements are adhered to by users, with an easy way to assist in COVID contact tracing should the need arise.

After the successful trial, not only will rolling out this program across more than 500 IKEA stores become a possibility, but the organisation will look for innovative ways to make this type of technology available to customers globally.

About Liftango:

We provide cities, organisations, and fleet operators with the knowledge to positively impact people’s lives by improving access to shared, connected and sustainable transportation. Our technology makes the best use of vehicle capacity while giving passengers the freedom to travel the way they want to.

Together, we help:

Cities evolve into Smart Cities

Transit Agencies to create better public bus systems

Private Bus Operators to digitise their services to become more efficient

Corporates to create sustainable and scalable mobility solutions for their staff

Property Developers to design sites for future mobility solutions and reduce parking

About Ingka Group:

At Ingka Group, we’re driven to create a better everyday life for the many people. We do this by living our values of togetherness, simplicity and responsibility – and by creating good and affordable home furnishing solutions. As we do this, we strive to make a positive impact on the planet by acting consciously and sustainably.

