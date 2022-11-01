Chester-based Manleys boosts its reputation management services with technology partners in response to surge in demand

CHESTER, October 21st 2022 – Chester-based law firm Manleys has announced two new partnerships to add important and sophisticated services to its existing work protecting online reputations in today’s online world.

Reputation management is more vital in 2022 than ever, with a dramatic increase of high-profile cases being reported in the media. Individual and corporate reputations can be destroyed in a heartbeat following publication online of information, reviews or content which is unfair, untrue, or libellous. This can result in damaged careers, loss of money, income streams, bookings, appointments and much more.

It follows that controlling online abuse, negative comments and bad reviews has become big business.

Since incorporation in 2012 Manleys has developed a formidable reputation for protecting its clients against harmful online publications. The firm deals with prevention of publications, broadcasts and removal of harmful content from the internet.

Manleys new partnerships, with technology providers in both Switzerland and the UK, will enable its clients to access a portal of their global online presence at a level far deeper than results from the standard search engines such as Google. This will enable its clients to monitor their entire internet footprint – good or bad and whether in print, images or video format and action anything harmful to secure removal.

Further, in cases where for legal reasons removal of content is not possible, steps can be taken to “demote” and neutralise content such that its prominence in search engine results, dramatically reducing negativity to the point of being difficult to see at all.

Mark Manley, Managing Director of Manleys said: “Our work is to protect the established reputations of our clients, their business interests, and brands. Whilst we have had great successes previously in restriction of harmful content about our clients, these new partnerships add significant new layers of protection such that offending online content can be identified globally, attacked quickly, and either removed entirely or diluted/demoted to such extent that it is almost untraceable. We are delighted to have formed these relationships which will add a lot to the already successful legal remedies we obtain.”

Manleys clients range from members of the Royal family, MPs, Governments, NHS Trusts, large PLCs, SME companies, Football Clubs, Managers, players, agents, athletes, and others involved in sports including Formula One and Boxing. They also have a substantial amount of cosmetic surgeons, beauticians, hoteliers and other clients who rely upon online reviews for their business.