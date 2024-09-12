KIMS Hospital Eases Knee Replacement Worries in Latest Campaign

Knee replacement surgery is a common procedure in the UK, with over 90,000 performed annually. However, it’s no surprise that many patients feel apprehensive about undergoing such a significant operation. KIMS Hospital aims to alleviate those concerns with its latest campaign, featuring expert insights from Consultant Orthopaedic Knee Surgeon James Young.

The campaign addresses everyday worries such as pain, recovery time, and mobility limitations, assuring patients that technological advancements and personalised care plans lead to successful outcomes.

“Most patients experience dramatic improvements in knee pain and function after replacement,” says James Young, knee surgeon at KIMS Hospital. “They regain mobility, enjoy a better quality of life, and even travel the world. I’ve received photos from patients visiting family in Australia, exploring Thailand and even walking in the Andes! Knee replacement isn’t the end; it’s a new beginning.”

KIMS Hospital’s Golden Rules for Knee Health:

1. Maintain a Healthy Weight: Aim for a BMI under 30; this can be easily checked online.

2. Stay Active: Get at least 20 minutes of exercise daily, from walking to aerobic fitness.

3. Eat a Balanced Diet: Focus on whole foods and limit ultra-processed options.

Mr. Young highlights the importance of a proactive approach to knee health, emphasising weight management, regular exercise, and a healthy diet as vital preventative measures. For those considering surgery, he offers reassurance: “Expect some pain and swelling initially, but steady progress is key. By three months, most patients regain good function and enjoy activities like walking, cycling, or golf.”

KIMS Hospital’s commitment to patient education and support shines through in this campaign, empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their knee health and embrace a more active, pain-free life.

With advancements in technology and a focus on personalised care, KIMS Hospital is helping patients across the UK rediscover the joy of movement and embark on a journey towards a fulfilling and active future.

For more information, visit https://kims.org.uk/.