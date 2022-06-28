Insider Tips and Tricks for Lucky Wheel

Lucky Wheel, Wheel of Fortune, or The Big Six Wheel as it is also called, is a very popular game that is available at thousands of casinos all over the world. Players make their bets, stand behind the wheel, and follow the outcomes. You can literally touch the adrenaline in the air, as gamblers wait for the results. But along with the tech improvement, improves the game itself. That is why more and more punters decide to play the Lucky Wheel from home. This article is written for those who want to master a few tricks and tips and succeed in this engaging and fun game.

The winning Lucky Wheel strategies

You probably know that gambling is mostly based on luck and it is difficult to predict the outcomes. Players need to be ready that winning and losing come hand in hand, so even the best strategies don’t guarantee 100% rewards. But still, there is a bunch of tricks that may increase your chances of winning at a Lucky Wheel and we are happy to share them with you:

Learn game rules in advance . Although Lucky Wheel is a relatively simple game, there are still a few nuances to consider. If you fail to master them, there is a high probability that you will miss something or feel inconvenient.

Decide what game type suits you the most . The Lucky Wheel has multiple variations depending on the number of segments, symbols, and numbers. For example, the Money Wheel has $1, $2, $10, and $20 symbols and two custom symbols. The Dice Wheel has random three-dice combos with a 1:1 payout.

Pay attention to the RTP and house edge . Lucky Wheel has quite a high house edge but it doesn’t prevent players from winning. We recommend choosing a variation with a big RTP and low house edge, respectively.

Get familiar with the results of the previous draws . They are a unique source of information because show what numbers were drawn in earlier sessions and allow for predicting the future ones. If a certain number appeared two or even three times in a row, the chances that it will land during the current session are extremely low.

Avoid the Autoplay feature. It is very convenient in most online games but is not the best option for the Lucky Wheel. The automatic mode might choose the same numbers over and over again which doesn’t make you closer to the winnings.

Bet on the $1 segment . As a rule, it is the safest although doesn’t reward players with impressive winnings. This tip mostly suits careful players or those who have a limited budget.

There is one big misconception about the Lucky Wheel. Some industry experts say that it is possible to predict where the pointer lands because the wheel completes a certain number of rotations per spin. But these experts don’t take into account that every dealer turns the wheel at a different speed and strength, so the number of rotations differs. And when gambling at online casinos, the spins are made by the Random Number Generator technology which makes this strategy inconsistent at all.

How to play the Lucky Wheel

There are only a few steps on your way to the Lucky Wheel and they are extremely simple:

Choose a reliable and rewarding online casino . This might take a while but fortunately, there are multiple websites where professional reviewers test and rate casinos.

Pick the Lucky Wheel in the lobby and head to the room.

Wait while the session ends . As a rule, players hear a signal.

Make your bet . Hurry up because the clock is ticking and the wheel waits for no one.

Follow the wheel . Once the bets are done, the dealer or computer spins the wheel. When playing against the computer, you might skip the rotation phase.

Collect the rewards . If your bet is correct, the system grants you the winnings depending on the size of the bet. The sum may differ based on the extras and features you have selected.

Online gambling is a source of constant amusement

Lucky Wheel is a popular and interesting game that allows experiencing the adrenaline rush and earning profits at the same time. There are numerous variations of the wheel, so you can easily find a theme and betting limits that suit you the most. But Lucky Wheel is only the tip of the iceberg because there are thousands of other casino games waiting for players: slots, blackjack, roulette, poker, and more. And if you want, we can guide you on this exciting and beautiful journey. Buckle up, we’re taking off!