Triumph for Beyond Law Group at the Manchester Legal Awards

Beyond Law Group wins three regional awards including ‘Medium-sized Law Firm of the Year’ at the Manchester Legal Awards 2022

Organised by the Manchester Law Society, the Manchester Legal Awards recognise and reward legal talent from across the region and culminate in a black-tie gala dinner at The Midland Hotel, which took place on 9 June 2022.

Beyond Law Group was delighted to be awarded with three regional awards at the ceremony, more than any other law firm in attendance. The Group was awarded Medium-sized Law Firm of the Year, it’s specialist family and child practice, McAlister Family Law, was awarded Family Team of the Year and Moe Yassin, Construction Associate in the Group’s specialist corporate and commercial practice, Beyond Corporate, picked up the award for Solicitor of the Year.

The award wins have come at the end of what has been the Group’s most successful year to date. In the last 12 months alone, Beyond Law Group has recruited at all levels into its three specialist practices (Beyond Corporate, McAlister Family Law, and Beyond Conveyancing), increasing overall headcount by 35%. Beyond Law Group was also listed among the FT’s Fastest Growing Companies in Europe earlier this year.

The Group has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 2017, with its innovative business structure and outlook. The Group has created an inspiring working environment that is becoming increasingly attractive for client and service-focused teams and individuals who want to work in a positive engaged and dynamic legal business.

Matt Fleetwood, Founder and Chief Executive of Beyond Law Group, comments: “To come away with an individual, team and Group award is more than we could have wished for. It’s been an unbelievable year for us and as Beyond Law Group approaches its 5th birthday, this really is the perfect way to say “thank you” to our people, our clients and all of those who have supported us so far on this incredible journey.

Beyond Law Group set out to do something very different 5 years ago, building strong best in class teams with specialist and niche client propositions within a collaborative and consistent business culture and environment. Our people are deserving of this success. They are best in class: dedicated, loyal, enthusiastic about our plans for growth and all of them play a key role in making the Group a diverse and vibrant place to work.”

Amanda McAlister, Managing Partner of McAlister Family Law, comments: “This award really is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our incredible team at McAlister Family Law, all of whom have gone above and beyond during the pandemic to ensure that we continue to deliver the best possible results for our clients, many of which are vulnerable children.

Right from our inception, we set our sights on being the UK’s ‘go to’ authority on all family and child law matters, with a mission to provide expert advice and guidance to clients within a framework of empathy and truthfulness. This award serves to underline that as we are recognised for our expertise, legal excellence and innovative approach to family law.”

Beyond Law Group’s specialist corporate and commercial practice, Beyond Corporate, was shortlisted for Corporate and Commercial Team of the Year at this year’s Manchester Legal Awards. The practice has more than doubled its headcount over the last 12 months and the team is considered the go-to corporate team for some high-profile national and international clients who prefer the more boutique approach to client service.

Construction Associate in Beyond Corporate, Moe Yassin, received the award for Solicitor of the Year following his navigation of Beyond Corporate’s construction team through the pandemic, instilling confidence in clients and continuing to deliver results.

Moe Yassin commented: “It is such a privilege to have won Solicitor of Year at the Manchester Legal Awards. I couldn’t be more grateful to Beyond Law Group for always pushing me further forward.

I passionately believe that the development and regeneration projects we work on in Beyond Corporate’s construction team is positively gentrifying the Manchester skyline for the better, and to have won this award in my home city has only fuelled me to do more.

I hope what this award represents, and also the recognition given to Beyond Law Group and McAlister Family Law with their awards, is a challenge to the orthodoxy in the legal sector that top tier and larger firms are synonymous with higher calibre work and people. We have some of the best lawyers around and the work we do is getting the recognition that I truly believe is deserved. I’m looking forward to the next chapter and Beyond!”