Ziperase Certified Data Erasure Assembles Veteran Leadership Team

Former Tabernus and Blancco Executive Joe Mount Joins Ziperase as Head of Sales

Austin, Texas and London, UK – 23 June 2022 — Ziperase announces long-time industry expert Joe Mount has joined the leadership team as Head of Sales. Having worked alongside Ziperase CEO, Khalid Elibiary, as VP of Global Sales at Tabernus for 11 years, Joe was an integral part of the former data erasure company’s success, helping to develop the business into a serious global competitor before the company was successfully acquired by industry giant, Blancco, in 2015.

Khalid Elibiary, President of Ziperase, remarks, “We are pleased to have Joe join our team. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise in sales and marketing for our sector. Joe’s dedication to supporting the customer before and after the sale marries with our ethos at Ziperase to always serve the customer.”

President of Ziperase, Khalid Elibiary, formerly Tabernus president and Blancco VP of Development leads a powerful team. Colin Myers, former engineer manager at Tabernus and previously on the R&D team at Blancco, is Chief Technology Officer while Jason Garel, former test and support engineer manager, serves as VP of operations.

Khalid Elibiary is enthusiastic about the renewed partnership: “Joe’s appointment rounds out our experienced, executive leadership team at Ziperase. We now have industry veterans leading our marketing, sales, engineering, operations, and support at Ziperase.”

About Ziperase

Ziperase is a leading provider of software and hardware solutions for total and secure data sanitization. Servicing SMEs and large corporations globally, Ziperase’s style of easy-to-do business, hyper customer focus, and strong tech solutions make them a trusted name in the data erasure industry.

Established in 2019, the company offers easy-to-install and operate electronic data erasure software solutions and tools for PCs, laptops, servers, individual hard drives, MacBooks, and gaming consoles.

Ziperase is certified to securely erase data by ADISA , an evidence-based certification body and independent forensic laboratory that provides data sanitization product validation services. Partners include OEMs, data centers, public/private sector, healthcare, and IT recycling and asset disposal sectors.