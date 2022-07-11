Fact-packed webinars launched to help law firms dominate Google rankings

A DIGITAL entrepreneur is revealing the tricks of the trade to help law firms grab top-level media coverage.

Sam Allcock, the CEO of PR Fire and founder of Law News, is running a series of three FREE webinars designed especially for the legal profession – the first of which is on Thursday, July 21.

The fact-packed 20-minute lunchtime sessions will ensure law firms make their mark on Google search results as well as raise their partner profile online.

Those who register for the events will get the unique opportunity to learn top tips including what press releases they should be sending out, to who and when.

Not only that, but they’ll also find out the common pitfalls to avoid if they want to achieve tangible results for their firms.

There will also be the chance to ask Sam, who has more than two decades’ digital marketing experience, any questions at the end of the sessions.

Sam has a passion for knowledge sharing, especially when it comes to his specialty – achieving widespread media coverage in a cost-effective way.

His career started with buying, building, and flipping websites. He went on to consult on SEO for major ecommerce brands and by 2007 had established Custard, his own independent SEO agency in Manchester which became a million-pound turnover business within two years.

He now runs Cheshire-based PR Fire, which has helped over 10,000 businesses achieve valuable coverage in media such as the BBC, Daily Mail and NewYork Times.

Places on the webinars are limited and allocated on a first-come first-served basis. You must register to guarantee your space here: