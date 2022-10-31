Bedsure Added Indoor And Outdoor Outfit Cozy-chic With Its Colorful 2022 Blanket Hoodies Series

UNITED KINGDOM, October 31st 2022 – Bedsure’s 2022 blanket hoodies lineup helps its customers wear the 2022 London winter Pantone colour palette indoors and outdoors while staying cosily loose and home-like comfortable, and let its wearers proudly express their differences all around, from their personalities and preferences to their body shapes and more.

In the past London fashion week 2022, it was not hard to find elements like loose fit, long-length, and vibrant colours in street styles and fashion shows. This year, fashion events around the globe are circling the concept of boldness, diversity, and inclusion. The newfound trend is emphasized by fashion labels, designers, and fashionistas with their oversized and long outfit designs.

London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2022/2023 Pantone palette merges the nature-centric respect for the environment and craving for serenity and wellbeing with light-infused pastels and energizing brights whose message of joy and optimism.”[ 1 ] Aiming to bring these timeless tones and artful brights to its product line, and chill its customers’ OOTD, Bedsure, a global leading home textile brand with 25 million customers cosily served, has brought the 2022 London winter Pantone colour palette to its 2022 wearable blanket hoodie products. With its whole body covered the length and oversized loose, Bedsure help each wearer express their personalities cosily and easily.

Timeless Colors That Voice Fashion Statement

The Bedsure Shaggy Sherpa Blanket Hoodies are made available in five elegant shades of Pantone colours to precisely showcase its wearers’ fashion choice and personality. Molten Lava, featured in Bedsure’s Shaggy Sherpa Blanket Hoodie, is the bright burning classic fiery red among the palette, especially for outfits for 2022’s chillier than-ever winter. With a neck to knee length, it strikes the others with a large burning solid colour lump and more a body-covered length to warm effectively.

In addition, the Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket Hoodie also features five vibrant styles, including Quiet Shade, a discreet and sturdy grey tone; Strawberry Cream, a light-infused sweet pink and Bluing, a brisk inky blue. Each conveys a different mood for its wearer duo while allowing the customers to show off their attitude and individuality.

Relaxed Fit for The Most Comfortable Maneuverability

The loose and relaxed fit of the Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket Hoodie is a practical and symbolic feature to provide its wearers with manoeuvrability and cosiness with a modern and trendy look. The double layers of its premium inside sherpa and outside flannel fleece provide enough warmth for winter without looking bloated. The roomy, relaxed fit creates a drapery style and can be perfectly coordinated with a turtleneck or a button shirt. Spice up the style with a fanny pack for extra fun. This sherpa fleece blanket hoodie is a trendy, fashionable, versatile hybrid of outfit and loungewear.

Ideal Length That Just Fits

The Bedsure Wearable Blanket with Sleeves that fashionably fits the body shape and preference for more body covered comes in extra large sizes and full-colour options. In addition, these extra warm Bedsure Wearable Blankets with Sleeves come in an extra long length that provides warmth and cosiness from head to toe. Coupled with three colour options, the possibilities of the utmost cosiness indoors and outdoors and the fashion statement are unlimited.

All of Bedsure’s blanket hoodies resemble the brand’s boldness, diversity, and inclusiveness, and Bedsure encourages customers to wear their hoodies with confidence and courage and get cosy indoors and outdoors.