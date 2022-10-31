ZILICO WINS PRESTIGIOUS INSTITUTE OF PHYSICS BUSINESS AWARD

London UK, 31st October 2022: Zilico’s diagnostic IED technology, ZedScan recognised for considerable social impacts

Zilico has been awarded a prestigious Institute of Physics Business Innovation Award 2022. The award recognises Zilico’s excellence in innovation and delivery of significant societal impact through the application of physics.

The Institute of Physics (IOP) is the professional body and learned society for physics, and the leading body for practising physicists, in the UK and Ireland. With a rich history of supporting business innovation and growth, it is committed to working with ‘physics-based’ businesses, and companies that apply and employ physics and physicists.

The IOP’s prestigious Business Awards are unique in the UK and Ireland in recognising the significant contribution that physicists and physics make in industry.

There are three categories of awards – Business Innovation, Business Start-Up and the Lee Lucas Award (for the medical and healthcare sector) – so businesses at any stage of their development are eligible; from start-ups to multi-national corporations.

The IOP Business Innovation Award specifically recognises and celebrates companies that have excelled in innovation, delivering significant economic and/or societal impact through the application of physics.

Sameer Kothari, CEO, Zilico, said, “We at Zilico are honoured to win the IOP Business Innovation Award for our innovative diagnostic for cervical cancer. ZedScan has already benefited thousands of patients across the NHS and international hospitals. We are driven to improve cancer diagnostics, especially within women’s health, an area that has been underserved. This recognition by the IOP makes us at Zilico hugely proud and reinvigorates our drive and passion for better outcomes for patients within cancer pathways.”

Institute of Physics Deputy Chief Executive, Rachel Youngman, said: “The IOP Business Awards recognise and reward the achievements of physics-based businesses at all stages and of all sizes. Whether well-established or a start-up, an SME or corporation, these innovative companies are making significant contributions to the UK and Ireland’s scientific research and development, driving innovation and supporting the economy.

“All of this year’s winners have creatively applied physics to bring about positive change to individuals, societies or economies, by tackling a new problem or improving on a previous solution, and all are thoroughly deserving of an IOP Business Award.”

What is ZedScan by Zilico

ZedScan™ is a unique adjunct diagnostic device which uses EIS (Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy) technology to identify cell changes that cannot always be seen with standard colposcopy.

Using a single-use EIS sensor, ZedScan takes up to 12 readings from around the cervical transformation zone following the application of acetic acid. EIS works by measuring 7 key cell parameters, at 14 different frequencies, and resulting spectra helps differentiate the different tissue types.

The readings are processed by an in-built algorithm to quantify the degree of abnormality at each reading site, with the results displayed immediately to support clinical decision making.

Following a service evaluation of over 200 patients, the Trust found ZedScan increased the detection of high-grade disease (which has the potential to become cancerous) by 26 per cent and helped inform clinical management decisions. The high sensitivity of the ZedScan device also gives clinicians the confidence to discharge women to surveillance or routine screening when no high-grade disease is indicated.

