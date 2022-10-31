Talihina Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center is Proud to Host the 34th Annual Fall Foliage Festival

OKLAHOMA, October 31st 2022: Oklahoma’s favourite Fall Foilage Festival is back on November 5 – and promises to be bigger and better than ever!

Talihina Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the 34th year of its popular family fun event, with something in store for every age.

This year visitors can indulge in a spot of festive shopping with a variety of vendors including paintings, wreaths, arts, crafts, boutiques, plants, jewelery, baked goods and lots more.

And for the younger guests, a kid’s corner will be the highlight of the event, where they can experience a petting zoo, painting pumpkins, and much more. There is also a cornhole tournament, for the kid at heart, with a chance to win cash prizes.

Justin Kennedy, President of the Chamber said: “Having moved the festival to the first Saturday in November, our goal is to coincide better with the peak of the brilliant colors we see in the Fall.

“It’s the best time to visit the Talimena. Our visitors can enjoy the scenic drive where they will see some spectacular red, orange and golden leaves and admire the undulating elevation of 682 starting in Talihina to its highest peak of 2,681ft at Arkansas Rich Mountain.

“This year we’ve got great entertainment, we’ve got the food trucks ready and we are ready to welcome the good people of Oklahoma to our festival!

“If you enjoy motors, you’ll love our annual car show in the school parking lot. If crafting is more your thing, check out the gorgeous Quilt Show which is also on hand.”

A health mobile will be on site to provide free vaccinations.

Admission is free to the event at 800 Railroad Street, Talihina, Oklahoma. Simply register at the door to attend.