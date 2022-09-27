Positive Science People’s supplements win critical acclaim at Nourish Awards
Sandra Witzel from Bristol created her company ‘Positive Science People’ to research and develop nutrition support after she was diagnosed with an auto-immune condition in her 30s.
She attended the glitzy Nourish Awards 2022 ceremony in London, alongside her small team, to accept four awards for her Positive Science Supplement Range.
The company has three products – Gut Health, Joint Care and Energy Release – which all received recognition.
Sandra said: “At one time I was taking dozens of separate supplements, so I decided to save myself and others’ time and money by combining them into convenient, premium products.
“It was a privilege to collaborate with our in-house dietician Rachel Redman, to perfect, product and promote the formulas – and it looks like our hard work has paid off.
“I’m absolutely thrilled with the awards but even more so, that more people suffering with a chronic illness, can take something easy to aid their situation.”
Hailed for its unique formulation – containing 18 probiotics, prebiotics, digestive enzymes and other botanicals – Gut Health won the silver award in two categories – ‘Gut Friendly & Fermented’ and ‘Supplements & Vitamins’.
Joint Care, a powerful formula for bones, muscles, energy and immunity, also scooped silver in the ‘Supplements & Vitamins’ category, with Energy Release bagging bronze for its fatigue-fighting formula in the same group.
Positive Science People, based in Bristol, sells its supplements on the company’s website, The Natural Dispensary, eBay and Amazon.
For more information contact: sandra@positivesciencepeople.uk
positivesciencepeople.uk
Product Details
Gut Health contains 18 active ingredients: L-Glutamine, Liquorice Root, Apple Pectin, Methyl Sulphonyl Methane, Slippery Elm Bark, Marshmallow Root, Nettle Leaf, Fenugreek Seed, Chamomile Flower, Aloe Vera, Quercetin, Milk Thistle Seed, Bromelain, Zinc Carnosine, Ginger Root, Bifidobacterium Bifidum, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Casei.
Joint Care contains 15 active ingredients: High Strength Curcumin Extract from Turmeric (providing 95% curcuminoids), Boswellia Serrata, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Coenzyme Q10, Bioperine (Black Pepper Extract), Vitamin D3, Vitamin K2, Vitamin C, Calcium, Magnesium, Zinc, Copper, Manganese, Selenium, Boron.
Energy Release contains 17 active ingredients: Magnesium Glycinate, Bilberry, Matcha Green Tea Powder, Peruvian Maca Root, Vitamin C, Ginkgo Biloba, Rhodiola Rosea, Thiamin Hydrochloride, Vitamin B5, Niacin, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin D3, Lactobacillus Plantarum, Methyl Folate, Methylcobalamin, Biotin.
Nourish Awards
The Nourish Awards are the UK’s leading health food awards and are judged by an expert panel of nutritionists, and health and food industry experts. Founded in 2018, they are dubbed the UK’s toughest health food awards.
nourishawards.org