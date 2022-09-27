Positive Science People’s supplements win critical acclaim at Nourish Awards

A CHRONIC illness sufferer has won critical acclaim for her range of nutritional supplements at the UK’s leading health food awards.

Sandra Witzel from Bristol created her company ‘Positive Science People’ to research and develop nutrition support after she was diagnosed with an auto-immune condition in her 30s.

She attended the glitzy Nourish Awards 2022 ceremony in London, alongside her small team, to accept four awards for her Positive Science Supplement Range.

The company has three products – Gut Health, Joint Care and Energy Release – which all received recognition.

Sandra said: “At one time I was taking dozens of separate supplements, so I decided to save myself and others’ time and money by combining them into convenient, premium products.

“It was a privilege to collaborate with our in-house dietician Rachel Redman, to perfect, product and promote the formulas – and it looks like our hard work has paid off.

“I’m absolutely thrilled with the awards but even more so, that more people suffering with a chronic illness, can take something easy to aid their situation.”

Hailed for its unique formulation – containing 18 probiotics, prebiotics, digestive enzymes and other botanicals – Gut Health won the silver award in two categories – ‘Gut Friendly & Fermented’ and ‘Supplements & Vitamins’.

Joint Care, a powerful formula for bones, muscles, energy and immunity, also scooped silver in the ‘Supplements & Vitamins’ category, with Energy Release bagging bronze for its fatigue-fighting formula in the same group.

Positive Science People, based in Bristol, sells its supplements on the company’s website, The Natural Dispensary, eBay and Amazon.

For more information contact: sandra@positivesciencepeople.uk

positivesciencepeople.uk