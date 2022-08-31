Front end markup that conquers the whole world

Have you ever wondered how the websites you visit every day are created? Agree; it is much more pleasant to use a modern and beautifully designed website with a quick response. Current realities set trends in the look and functionality of any product, and now the market is overflowing with front-end companies that offer related services. You will be able to understand how vital the markup stage is in development and why so much depends on the choice of a specialist.

HTML Markup from Glivera-Team

– Truly responsive sites

Our websites work on all devices, without exception, from stadium screens to watches.

– Cross-browser and cross-platform coding

Allow web software to operate equally well in all the top browsers: Safari, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, etc.

– Fast coding

We have developed a technical process that allows many developers to work simultaneously on one project and make websites five times faster than any developers you can find. By default, the starting price includes two times faster acceleration, which will only positively affect the quality.

Front-end project portfolio

Case 1

Name: Profilm

Details: HTML/CSS, css3 animation, GSAP, ReactJS, Pug, SVG sass

Developers: 2 markup*

Services: related work of level developers from Junior to Senior; testing on all devices and browsers by our experienced QA Engineer; lifetime guarantee

Complexity: high

Time: 120 hours

Terms: 9 working days instead of 17

Result: responsive and adaptive website with high page speed (90+)

Case 2

Name: Glasnost

Details: HTML/CSS/js, GSAP, js/CSS animation

Developers: 2 markup*

Services: related work of level developers from Junior to Senior; testing on all devices and browsers by our experienced QA Engineer; lifetime guarantee

Complexity: high

Time: 245 hours

Terms: 18 working days instead of 35

Result: responsive and adaptive website with high page speed (90+)

Case 3

Name: Avelacom

Details: html/css, sass, pug, svg, css3 animation, GSAP; fully custom WordPress theme; ACF; reactjs front-end, WP backend

Developers: 2 markup + 1 WordPress*

Services: related work of level developers from Junior to Senior; testing on all devices and browsers by our experienced QA Engineer; lifetime guarantee

Complexity: high

Time: 297 hours

Terms: 22 working days instead of 43

Result: responsive and adaptive website with high page speed (90+)

*simultaneous work of the specified number of developers

About WEB technologies from Glivera-Team

– HTML5, PUG

– CSS3, SASS, LESS

– JS, TypeScript, AJAX

– Git, Webpack

– Bootstrap

– BEM methodology

– GSAP, CSS/JS animation

Glivera-team front-end testimonials and reviews

We collaborate with different TOP companies from the USA, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and other countries. Our front-end project portfolio includes 1584 success stories, including projects for The Walt Disney Company, National Geographic, UNICEF, UNAIDS, UNESCO, and NASA also.

Willette Valdez, Avelacom:

“Glivera-team’s work helped the website to be faster and load in better timing. Using tools to stay on track, they had great communication and project management skills.”

Megan Romero, Nasstar:

“I’ve been working with Andrey for about 4 years, and put it this way, he really is the best front-end developer you can get. If you are a designer and care about details, he is the guy to work with. He can basically create any animation you can imagine and translates a design into gorgeous web experiences. 10/10!”

