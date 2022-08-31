MMA tipster shares trade secrets on landing a knockout blow with the bookies

What would it mean to you to win a cool £50,000 on a sports bet one Saturday night?

London-born James Blissett knows that feeling only too well – he does it for a living and is now in the top 1% of people in the world who regularly beats the bookies.

Having banked more than half a million pounds in profit betting on sports, he’s now willing to share the trade secrets of how he’s gone from placing £10 bets to making a lucrative living out of MMA betting

The tipster, currently based in the tropical paradise of Bali, first became interested in having a flutter when he went to watch greyhound racing with his grandad.

The 28-year-old now earns hundreds of thousands of dollars a year and is ranked as the number one in the world for combat sports betting. He lays up to 30 bets every weekend.

One of his most memorable wagers was Beneil Dariush over Tony Ferguson at odds of -170, which earned him over £10,000 in just 15 minutes.

James said: “Some people think betting is all about luck, but they have no idea the amount of research that goes into a successful tip.

“Yes, an unfancied fighter could land an unexpected knockout and cause a major upset.

“But there’s much more intensive research to be done in MMA, in the way that opponents match up.

“If you know what to look for and are willing to do the work, there is a path to success. But above everything else the game is all about having an edge over whatever market you are trying to conquer.”

James will study hours of past fights and analyse the statistics from each. He’ll watch multiple interviews from each opponent, specifically looking for signs or news of injuries or weaknesses, previous wins and losses, and whether they’ve made the weight or their nutrition is not on point.

He’ll also check the Vegas odds and see who is considered an underdog. The way a fighter is promoted by their marketing team will also massively change the market.

But now James, who runs Lucrative MMA Betting, is telling gambling fans how they can skip the research and make themselves a steady income by getting the picks and predictions from a proven winner.

Having immersed himself in the world of online betting, James understands how tricky it can be to know who to trust as there are so many fakes out there promising results, which is why he says third party tracking is crucial.

“My first tip is to make sure the MMA picks provider is tracked by a third party,” said James.

“Anyone can track their bets on an Excel spreadsheet and post them up online. But spreadsheets can be edited at any time, so what you want to find instead is whether the handicapper is tracked on a third-party tracked directory – something that they have nothing to do with.