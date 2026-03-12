Harrington’s Plant Nursery grew its last flowers years ago. By spring, the Swanley site will house 60 families instead, completing a two-year transformation that replaced abandoned glasshouses with solar panels and hedgehog highways.

Bellway finished construction on the final home at Highlands Grange this month. Well, almost.

The sales office still needs converting into the development’s 60th property—a quirk of phased building that should wrap by spring. Every other house off Highlands Hill now stands ready, fitted with electric vehicle chargers and enough renewable technology to make the former nursery site one of Kent’s most sustainable new estates.

Ten properties run on air-source heat pumps paired with underfloor heating. The remaining 50 sport photovoltaic solar panels across their roofs, generating electricity from the same sun that once warmed the nursery’s propagation beds. Each system was installed as standard, not optional extras for eco-conscious buyers willing to pay premiums.

The development addressed another pressure point: affordable housing. Twenty-four properties—40% of the total—went to housing associations for low-cost rent or shared ownership schemes, fulfilling planning obligations in an area where average house prices have climbed beyond £400,000. Those homes transferred to their new operators weeks ago.

Bellway’s team retained mature trees and hedgerows that bordered the old nursery, then added wildflower meadows where polytunnels once stood. Bat boxes hang in the retained oaks. Bird boxes dot the new fence lines. Bee bricks—blocks with holes drilled for solitary bees—were built into garden walls, while insect hotels and hedgehog highways thread through the landscaping.

The approach reflects growing expectations that developers offset biodiversity loss, particularly on brownfield sites like this one. Swanley’s planners approved the scheme in 2022 after Bellway committed to ecological enhancements beyond basic requirements.

Ed Brading, project director for Bellway Thames Gateway, acknowledged the balancing act between housing delivery and environmental sensitivity. “We are committed to delivering new homes which enhance the communities where they are built and our development at Highlands Grange is a great example of this ethos in practice,” he explained.

“The development has delivered a range of much-needed new homes for the community in Swanley and replaced the disused former nursery buildings on the site with an attractive residential neighbourhood.”

Work began in January 2023 after contractors cleared the derelict structures that had languished since the nursery ceased trading. The site had attracted complaints about vandalism and overgrown vegetation before Bellway acquired it. Local councillors backed the housing scheme, citing the need for family homes within commuting distance of London—Swanley station offers direct trains to the capital in under 30 minutes.

Brading noted the development’s low-carbon credentials as central to the design brief, not afterthoughts. “We have worked hard to ensure that Highlands Grange forms a sensitive extension to Swanley which helps to meet local housing need, while being sympathetic both to its immediate rural surroundings and the planet. This has been achieved through the retention of trees and hedgerows and new planting, as well as the use of low-carbon technologies and energy efficiency measures.”

Four-bedroom houses remain available, priced from £675,000—a figure that places them in the upper bracket for Swanley but below comparable properties in neighbouring Sevenoaks. Bellway scheduled an open viewing day for Saturday 7 February, targeting buyers who’ve delayed purchases waiting for construction noise to cease.

“Construction work is now complete, so the final homes remaining for sale are now ready to be moved into, and can be viewed at an open house on Saturday 7 February. Buyers will enjoy the benefits of moving into a development where there’s already a well-established and friendly community,” Brading observed.

The Newcastle-based housebuilder operates 21 divisions across England, Scotland and Wales, employing nearly 3,000 staff since its 1946 founding. The company has held five-star builder status from the Home Builders Federation for nine consecutive years, with nine out of ten customers saying they’d recommend the firm.

Highlands Grange marks Bellway’s third major completion in Kent over the past 18 months, following developments in Maidstone and Ashford. The company’s sustainability strategy targets industry-leading carbon reduction across its building programme, though specific emissions data for individual sites remains unpublished.

For families moving into the completed homes, the nursery’s commercial past survives only in street names and the mature planting that frames the estate. The glasshouses, potting sheds and propagation tunnels that once defined the site have given way to brick, render and those rows of solar panels catching the light.

By spring, even the sales office will vanish into the neighbourhood it helped create. The final family to move in will occupy rooms where dozens of others signed contracts and chose colour schemes, closing the chapter on a site that’s traded one kind of growth for another.