WeShop begins “Shopping Starts Here” campaign for UK users

UK users can earn higher ShareBack™ rewards when they shop with hundreds of partner retailers through the WeShop app

The ShareBack™ model gives users equity in WeShop when they shop or refer others to the platform

The campaign supports WeShop’s goal to give shoppers a share in the value they help create

WeShop Holdings Limited (“WeShop” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WSHP), the community-owned social commerce platform, has started its “Shopping Starts Here” campaign in the UK. The campaign follows the company’s recent Nasdaq listing. It offers higher ShareBack™ rewards to users who shop with hundreds of retailers through the WeShop app.

The campaign aims to reward existing UK members and attract new shoppers to the platform. Users can earn rewards when they shop, recommend products, or refer friends through the WeShop app. The campaign also highlights the platform’s equity-based reward system, ShareBack™, which supports the company’s goal to build a community-owned social commerce network.

“WeShop was founded on a simple but powerful belief, that shoppers should share in the value they create,” said John Garner, Founder of WeShop. “‘Shopping Starts Here’ represents the next step in our mission to lead a retail revolution by transforming everyday shopping into shared ownership and returning meaningful value to the users who power it.”

Unlike standard cashback schemes or affiliate programmes, the ShareBack™ model directs part of the platform’s revenue to its members. With higher ShareBack™ rates during the campaign, WeShop aims to bring more users to the platform, support retailer partners, and increase gross merchandise value.

About “Shopping Starts Here”

Starting today through June 30, 2026, both existing and new users in the UK can earn increased rates in WePoints from participating retailers and approved products through the WeShop app across popular categories including health & beauty, travel, fashion & accessories, tech & electronics, home & garden, pets, and more.

Through ShareBack™, users earn WePoints from both shopping and referrals. These rewards convert into ownership in WeShop, connecting everyday spending with long-term participation in the platform’s growth. WePoints are converted into ShareBack™ rewards, representing whole shares of WeShop (NASDAQ: WSHP).

WeShop invites residents in the UK to participate and benefit from “Shopping Starts Here”. The WeShop app is available free for download on the App Store and Google Play. Claim your WeShop username here — before someone else does.

About WeShop

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) is a pioneering social-commerce platform transforming retail through community ownership. Designed to merge shopping, sharing, and investing, WeShop rewards users with equity for their engagement through its proprietary ShareBack™ program, turning everyday purchases and referring friends who shop through the platform into real ownership. With partnerships spanning hundreds of top retailers and over a billion products, WeShop empowers users to build long-term wealth while discovering and sharing what they love. By combining e-commerce, social interaction, and user ownership, WeShop is leading a global retail revolution—where everyone can earn ownership in the company.

ShareBack™ Rewards

The offer and sale of WePoints is registered on a Registration Statement on Form F-1 originally filed on October 17, 2025 (the “ShareBack Prospectus”). Users in the United States may obtain a copy of the ShareBack Prospectus and enroll in the program through our website at https://investors.we.shop/sec-filings. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

The “Shopping Starts Here” promotional campaign is currently only being offered in the United Kingdom.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the ability for the WeShop community to earn ownership in WeShop. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and WeShop assumes no obligation to update this information. In addition, the events described in these forward-looking statements may not actually arise or may occur in a different manner than anticipated as a result of various factors, including market conditions, as well as other factors described from time to time in WeShop’s filings with SEC, including its Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed October 17, 2025 and any amendments thereto available at www.sec.gov.

Press: weshop@skyya.com

Corporate: corporate@we.shop

Commercial: partnerships@we.shop