Grace Touch Clinic Achieves 98% Success Rate with Advanced Hair Restoration Technology

ISTANBUL, TURKEY. January 30th 2026 — Grace Touch Clinic announces it has successfully completed over 4,000 hair transplant procedures with a 98% success rate, establishing itself as a leading hair restoration center in Istanbul.

Under the leadership of Dr. Murat E. Celik, who brings over 10 years of specialized experience, the clinic has pioneered the use of Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) technology for diverse patient populations.

This hair transplant clinic in Turkey offers specialized hairline design expertise for masculine restoration, feminine hairline design, and culturally-sensitive approaches for African-American patients. Additional services include eyebrow and beard transplantation, alongside four advanced post-procedure therapies designed to optimize healing and graft survival.

Advanced DHI Technology Sets New Standards

Direct Hair Implantation has revolutionized hair restoration by eliminating pre-made incisions in the recipient area. Using specialized Choi Implanter Pens, surgeons extract and implant hair follicles in a single process that maximizes graft survival rates and produces natural results.

“DHI represents the pinnacle of hair transplantation technology,” said Dr. Murat E. Celik, Lead Surgeon at Grace Touch Clinic. “Our success rate reflects comprehensive understanding of hair growth patterns, facial aesthetics, and the unique needs of each patient across different demographics.”

The clinic employs precision micro-punch technology ranging from 0.75mm to 0.85mm, carefully selected based on each patient’s unique hair characteristics. This approach minimizes follicular trauma during extraction, ensures minimal donor area scarring, and maintains high graft integrity throughout the procedure.

The Choi Implanter Pen allows surgeons to implant follicles at optimal 40-45 degree angles, mimicking natural hair growth patterns. The technique enables achievement of densities reaching 40-60 grafts per square centimeter in critical areas like the frontal hairline, while reducing out-of-body time for grafts to improve survival rates.

Specialized Hairline Design for Diverse Populations

Grace Touch Clinic has developed distinct protocols for different patient demographics. For men, the clinic creates age-appropriate hairline placement with natural irregularities and temporal point restoration that maintains masculine facial proportions.

Female hair transplant requires a different aesthetic approach, featuring rounded contours, lower positioning, and higher density requirements. The clinic prioritizes unshaven DHI procedures for female patients, allowing them to maintain their existing hairstyle throughout treatment with minimal social disruption.

African-American patients present unique challenges due to curved follicle structures and coarser hair diameter. The clinic has developed specialized protocols addressing these characteristics, including modified extraction angles to prevent follicle transection and consideration for keloid scarring risk.

“Understanding the biomechanics of curved follicles and the aesthetic principles valued in different cultures has made us better surgeons for all patients,” Dr. Celik explained.

The clinic’s expertise extends to eyebrow transplantation, where ultra-precise placement with single-hair grafts creates natural-looking results, and beard transplantation, which can require 2,500-4,500 grafts depending on desired density and coverage area.

Revolutionary Post-Procedure Support Therapies

Grace Touch Clinic recently expanded its services to include four advanced post-transplantation therapies available as optional treatments beyond standard procedure pricing.

Stem Cell Therapy uses adipose-derived regenerative cells to enhance graft survival, particularly for thin or delicate grafts. Studies indicate the treatment can accelerate the growth phase and reduce shock loss duration following surgery.

Oxy Care oxygen therapy delivers concentrated oxygen to scalp tissue, supporting cellular metabolism and healing. The therapy is particularly recommended for patients with circulatory issues and those receiving large graft numbers.

Dermo Laser Red Light Therapy uses specific wavelengths to stimulate cellular activity in the scalp, increasing blood circulation and promoting collagen production. Treatment protocols typically involve multiple sessions over several months post-transplantation.

Thulium Laser therapy offers non-surgical facial rejuvenation addressing anti-aging effects, skin texture improvement, and pigmentation correction with minimal downtime.

Comprehensive International Patient Services

Grace Touch Clinic serves patients from Europe, North America, the Middle East, Australia, and Asia with all-inclusive international patient services. Complete support includes airport transfers, premium accommodation, multilingual patient assistants, and 12-month follow-up monitoring.

For more information about DHI hair transplant in Turkey or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Murat E. Celik, visit gracetouchclinic.com.

