Kapoor Plastics Expands Polycarbonate Sheet Range with Clearer Thickness and Colour Options

New Delhi, India – 12/1/2026 – When builders and fabricators choose a polycarbonate sheet, they usually start with two questions. How thick should it be? And which colour fits the job? Kapoor Plastics, an authorized distributor, is making those decisions simpler by expanding its range of polycarbonate sheets with clearer options on sheet thickness and sheet colours.

The company supplies solid polycarbonate sheets used in roofing, partitions, safety panels, equipment covers, and architectural features. Customers can now choose from a wider spread of polycarbonate sheet thickness options, along with commonly requested colours, including black polycarbonate sheet variants for light control and privacy.

“Most buyers already know what problem they’re solving,” said a spokesperson from Kapoor Plastics. “They want a sheet that doesn’t crack, holds colour, and matches the thickness their project needs. Our role is to keep those options ready and explain them clearly.”

As one of the established polycarbonate sheet suppliers, Kapoor Plastics works closely with fabricators, contractors, and project teams who use polycarbonate instead of glass. The material resists impact, weighs less, and handles outdoor exposure better in many settings. That makes it a regular choice for both commercial and industrial use.

Different jobs call for different thickness levels. Thinner sheets work well for signage and interior panels. Thicker sheets handle roofing, machine guards, and public-facing installations. Colour also matters. Clear sheets allow light through, while tinted and black polycarbonate sheets help block glare or hide internal components.

Common requests from customers include:

● Multiple polycarbonate sheet thickness options for varied load needs

● Clear, tinted, and solid polycarbonate sheet colours

● Black sheets for privacy panels and enclosures

● Consistent sizing for repeat fabrication jobs

Kapoor Plastics focuses on steady inventory, direct support, and reliable dispatch across Pan India and the Middle East. Customers can discuss thickness, colour, and application details with the team before placing an order, which helps avoid delays later on site.