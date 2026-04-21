Backed by projects exceeding $2.5 billion, with one GW renewable energy capacity and initial opportunities in the region

Ento Capital, a DIFC-based investment banking firm regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), announced that it is advancing its digital energy infrastructure platform through its Entocore Infrastructure Fund, supported by strategic investors. The platform is designed to develop and scale energy-backed digital infrastructure investments across multiple markets.

The platform is being developed at a time when global energy systems are undergoing significant transformation. A substantial portion of energy produced today remains underutilised, while demand across developing markets continues to grow rapidly. This dynamic is driving increased focus on efficiency and the conversion of energy into productive infrastructure, creating a compelling investment opportunity.

The platform is being developed in parallel with accelerating global demand for artificial intelligence and data infrastructure, placing increasing pressure on energy systems and compute capacity. Data centre investment is projected to reach approximately $1.1 trillion by 2029, reflecting the scale of infrastructure required to support this growth. This dynamic is driving the need for integrated energy and digital infrastructure solutions.

“This is a moment to build, not just participate. As demand for compute and energy infrastructure accelerates globally, scalable and well-structured platforms will define the next phase of growth. Through this platform, we are focused on deploying capital efficiently and supporting the long-term expansion of energy-backed digital infrastructure,” said Hayssam El Masri, Senior Executive Officer of Ento Capital.

The platform is supported by strategic investors, including Masirah Energy Gateway (MEG), an Oman-based energy infrastructure company focused on large-scale infrastructure development, participating through an asset contribution into the Fund and aligning its assets with the platform’s strategy. MEG has also entered into a memorandum of understanding in relation to large-scale renewable energy and infrastructure projects.

“Our participation through an asset contribution reflects our commitment to aligning strategic infrastructure assets with scalable investment platforms. Combined with our engagement under the memorandum of understanding with the relevant authorities to develop large-scale energy infrastructure, this positions us to support the integration of energy capacity into broader energy and digital infrastructure ecosystems across the region.” said Yvo de Zwart, Chief Executive Officer, Masirah Energy Gateway.

“The convergence of energy and digital infrastructure requires both technical expertise and disciplined execution. We are pleased to support this platform by providing energy origination, offtake facilitation and technical advisory across asset development, optimisation, and long-term operational performance. We are actively developing an offtake pipeline, with strong engagement and positive feedback from compute and energy clients, highlighting growing demand for scalable, energy-backed digital infrastructure,” said Mohamed El-Masri, Founder & CEO of PermianChain.

The platform targets a significant opportunity at the intersection of energy and digital infrastructure, as rising compute demand places increasing pressure on global power systems. Data centres already account for approximately 4% of global electricity consumption, a figure expected to increase materially in the coming years. At the same time, the sector faces a substantial investment gap, with global energy and infrastructure requirements running into trillions of dollars.

The Entocore Infrastructure Fund is structured to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through scalable infrastructure investments, combining stable yield characteristics with long-term growth potential. The strategy focuses on expanding energy-backed digital infrastructure, where value is driven by efficient capital deployment and capacity growth. In this context, infrastructure platforms operating at scale have demonstrated the ability to generate up to 5x returns on invested capital over time.

The Entocore Infrastructure Fund operates under a DIFC-based Qualified Investor Fund (QIF) structure, regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), providing institutional-grade governance and cross-border investment capabilities. Through this platform, Ento Capital is focused on building a scalable investment strategy at the intersection of energy and digital infrastructure, supporting long-term growth across key global markets.