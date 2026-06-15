According to a Veterans Affairs press release in 2024, about 64% of veteran claims processed in the first three quarters of that fiscal year were approved. The average disability rating related to those approved claims was 70%.

While those numbers reflect efficiency improvements in VA claims processes over recent years, they also show that a third of claims are denied. Even when claims are approved, some veterans receive ratings lower than what their conditions may warrant, reducing potential benefits.

With so much on the line, many veterans seek assistance with VA disability claims. One company offering help in this space is Veterans Guardian.

What Is Veterans Guardian?

Veterans Guardian is a veteran-founded consulting firm established in 2017. The company provides pre-filing consulting services to veterans, helping them navigate the VA disability claims process.

As a veterans-first company, the firm works hard to employ people from the same community it serves. It reports that 62% of its staff are veterans or military spouses. Often, staff have firsthand experience with military service and the veteran claims system.

The company operates as a private consulting firm, not a government agency, and isn’t affiliated with or endorsed by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Veterans Guardian reports that it’s supported tens of thousands of veterans, with more than 69,000 related claims approved since its founding.

What Is Veterans Guardian Not?

Veterans Guardian is often misunderstood as an entity, in part because the VA claims space includes many types of service providers. Here’s what Veterans Guardian is not:

An accredited VA representative. Veterans Guardian doesn’t act as an accredited claims agent or Veterans Service Organization (VSO). Accredited representatives file and argue claims on behalf of veterans. As a pre-filing consultant firm, Veterans Guardian works with veterans before filing, helping them prepare a strong claim.

Veterans Guardian doesn’t act as an accredited claims agent or Veterans Service Organization (VSO). Accredited representatives file and argue claims on behalf of veterans. As a pre-filing consultant firm, Veterans Guardian works with veterans before filing, helping them prepare a strong claim. A law firm. Veterans Guardian doesn’t provide legal representation or legal advice. Veterans who have claims in active litigation or appeals may want to consult with VA-accredited attorneys.

Veterans Guardian doesn’t provide legal representation or legal advice. Veterans who have claims in active litigation or appeals may want to consult with VA-accredited attorneys. A filing service. Veterans Guardian doesn’t submit claims to the VA on behalf of clients. Instead, it helps veterans understand and organize their information so they’re more confident filing claims.

Veterans Guardian doesn’t submit claims to the VA on behalf of clients. Instead, it helps veterans understand and organize their information so they’re more confident filing claims. A free service. Veterans Guardian charges for its consulting services, though veterans only pay if they receive a rating increase. The fee depends on the amount of increase in disability payments received.

Another thing Veterans Guardian doesn’t do is offer a guarantee. No consulting firm can guarantee specific results, such as positive claims outcomes or a certain disability rating level.

What Does Veterans Guardian Do?

Veterans Guardian acts as a helper and expert advisor for veterans who want to put their best case forward.

Disability Rating Evaluation

Veterans Guardian begins by reviewing a veteran’s current disability rating and military service history. The evaluation helps determine whether an existing disability rating accurately reflects the situation and whether any other service-connected or secondary conditions might qualify for claims consideration.

A disability evaluation with Veterans Guardian may help veterans:

Understand more about how their current rating was calculated and whether missing documentation or other issues could have contributed to it

Identify service-related conditions that may not be rated yet

Recognize gaps in their claims history that could affect their rating and potentially be addressed

Get clarity about next steps in claims processes

Claims Strategy and Planning

After initial evaluation, Veterans Guardian teams work with veterans to develop personalized claims strategies. This may involve identifying which conditions to pursue claims for and how to approach documentation.

Veterans might benefit from this service if they:

Are filing VA disability claims for the first time and aren’t sure where to start

Filed a claim previously that was denied and want to understand what might have gone wrong and how to reduce risks of denials in the future

Believe their current rating doesn’t reflect the full nature of their service-related condition

Have multiple conditions and aren’t sure which to prioritize or how they interact

Have gaps in their service or medical records that might complicate claims

Documentation Guidance

The VA claims process is document-intensive, and gaps or errors in documentation are among the most common reasons claims are delayed or denied. Veterans Guardian helps clients understand what documentation may best support claims and how to organize the paperwork effectively.

Veterans navigating the claims process may need to gather and manage documents such as:

Medical records. Veterans often have to request records from civilian and military treatment providers, which can involve disparate processes for gathering documents.

Veterans often have to request records from civilian and military treatment providers, which can involve disparate processes for gathering documents. Service records. Claim support might require evidence of in-service events, such as injuries or exposures.

Claim support might require evidence of in-service events, such as injuries or exposures. Claims forms. Numerous forms are required by the VA at different stages of the claims process.

Numerous forms are required by the VA at different stages of the claims process. Supporting letters. Vets may need to gather supporting letters from medical professionals, fellow service members or family members to help demonstrate a disability or its severity.

Secondary Claims Identification

Veterans with an existing service-related disability may be eligible to file secondary claims for additional conditions that developed as a result of the primary disability. These connections aren’t always obvious, and Veterans Guardian helps clients identify them before they file.

Examples of secondary claims include:

Sleep apnea linked to PTSD or another service-related condition

Depression or anxiety that developed as a result of a chronic physical condition

Joint or nerve conditions that stem from a different injury

Hypertension or other heart-related conditions connected to service-related stress or injury

Who Is Veterans Guardian For?

Veterans Guardian works with veterans at various stages of the claims process. Clients include those filing for the first time as well as those who have been through the system before without getting the results they expected. The common trait across people who turn to Veterans Guardian is a desire for structured guidance as they prepare to file.

The company may be a fit for veterans who: