WORLD CUP ANTHEM ‘IT’S ENGLAND’S TIME’ BY ‘BUCKET’ SET TO GALVANISE ENGLAND SUPPORT AT THE 2022 WORLD CUP

Produced and Mastered by Award Winning UK Music Producer Stuart Epps (who has worked with some of music’s greatest superstars, including Robbie Williams, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Elton John and Chris Rea), ‘It’s England’s Time’ is 3m 16s of foot stomping, patriotic, infectious music, with lyrical hooks so simple and engaging that everyone can join in!

Originally conceived by James over 10 years ago as just an imagined hum, whistle and catchy chorus, the song has finally matured into a potential national rallying call for the people, by the people, supporting England in the 2022 World Cup.

James said, “’Three Lions’ might be the GOAT, but I heard they were releasing it yet again?! We all love Sweet Caroline, but it’s an American song. We’re talking England, and besides we deserve something new. This time we have a World Cup to lift, and a fresh anthem to sing on the way! I reckon ‘It’s England’s Time’!”

Producer Stuart said, “The chance to get involved in a football World Cup anthem? I couldn’t say no! I know a good song when I hear one, and this has got ‘hit’ written all over it.”

With the help of a few amateur musicians, some of James’ family and friends on backing vocals, and a final production, mix and master by Stuart, ‘It’s England’s Time’ and accompanying video from Bucket is here now for everybody to enjoy!