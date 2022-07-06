Birmingham band feature in Channel 4’s new cyber thriller The Undeclared War with Simon Pegg and Adrian Lester

From national gigs and now to mainstream TV, the indie rock band WOUNDED SPiRiT are making waves.

The 6 piece indie rock band originally formed in West Bromwich in 1989, and after 16 years apart are going from strength to strength with their diverse musical style. In 2019 they were winner of Best Album at the Black Country Music awards, to then releasing a further album U Me and the Ocean and now have music featured in Channel 4’s star studded new show.

The track OUTSiDE is featured on episode 2 of cybersecurity thriller The Undeclared War, the drama follows the GCHQ secretly working to ward off a cyber attack on the country’s electoral system featuring Simon Pegg and Adrian Lester.

OUTSiDE is the perfect blend of bright vocals, diverse sounds and strong expression to backdrop this tense show. The band prides themselves on their unique sound that encapsulates a rich mixture of love, sadness and hope. Steven Scaife Lead Guitarist of WOUNDED SPiRiT “To be associated with such a great show is pretty special for us, it’s something that can never be taken away.”