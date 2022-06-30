The Bailey’s Skip Hire & Recycling Skydive

Bailey’s Skip Higher!

The team at Bailey’s Skip Hire & Recycling have proudly completed their skydive raising nearly £8,000 for Warwick and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and their recycling scheme. The skydive took place at Langar Airfield, where the Bailey’s Skip Hire team took a jump for Air Ambulance with the mission to help save lives and support the charity which receives no funding from the government.

Tom, Nathan, Michelle, Levi, Cara, Charlotte and Angela from the Bailey’s Skip Hire team all made the brave leap for their partnership with the Air Ambulance services. Take a look below to see the team fighting fears and helping to keep the Air Ambulance flying!

What Are The Air Ambulance Services?

The Air Ambulance service operates daily lifesaving missions in the regions of Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland. As they rely entirely on voluntary donations and support, the Bailey’s Skip Hire team took on this skydive to raise funds. They have also set up a recycling scheme working with Air Ambulance to divert clothing waste collected from landfills, and instead fill up their shops to sell and raise more money.

Who Are Bailey’s Skip Hire & Recycling?