Smarttech247 Adds OT/ICS Monitoring And Response Capabilities To Its Security Platform

Cork, Ireland, November 3, 2022: A global cybersecurity company headquartered in Cork, today extended its industry leading 24/7/365 portfolio, to address the growing risk that its customers face in OT/ICS. Smarttech247 is extending its VisionX: Managed Detection and Response; and Threathub: Threat Intelligence; platforms to proactively monitor and protect customers entire digital environment from imminent threats and risks around the clock.

OT/ICS environments are becoming increasingly connected to traditional IT systems and to each other, significantly increasing risk. OT/ICS environments bring additional complexity with the range of exploit options, vulnerabilities, criticality and constraints on patching. Siloed responses are no longer enough and an enterprise-wide approach is needed.

Gavan Egan, Global Sales Director of Smarttech247 “The attack surface for customers is increasing significantly in an environment where bad actors are becoming more assured in how to monetize their actions. Our mission is to keep our customers secure. Our core foundations of operational excellence, quality leadership and leading edge technology has enabled Smarttech247 to respond to the growing needs of our customer base in OT/ICS.”

Leveraging human and machine analysis, the Smarttech247 platforms provide 24×7 targeted threat intelligence, monitoring, detection and incident response.

Threathub is the first cloud-based solution to combine vulnerability management, user data set, real-time asset-based analytics and application security data. The evolved solution centralises operational and security data from the network, endpoints, web applications, OT/ICS and the cloud to unify data, accelerate analysis, and reduce the cost of ownership.

VisionX hunts for threats across an organisation’s networks and helps shut them down before they cause damage and disruption. The Smarttech247 MDR Platform applies real-time, predictive analytics to detect attacks and protect against advanced malware across customers’ extended networks.

More information on Smarttech247’s cyber security platforms can be found here.

Published and distributed by PR FIRE (www.prfire.co.uk)