Cryptocurrency News: BIG EYES and QUANT Could Be Great Q4 Buys

It’s beginning to look a lot like the fourth quarter. It’s a period where most crypto enthusiasts reflect on the trading year’s highs and lows and try to make better plans for the coming year.

Analysts believe it’s the best time to buy certain crypto assets too, with Quant (QNT) and Big Eyes (BIG) gaining significant attention. We consider both crypto assets below to see what’s exciting about the pair, and what may be worth your time.

What Is Quant?

Quant (QNT) is built on the Ethereum Blockchain. The decentralized platform aims to help developers, users, and business owners harness the power of blockchain technology by providing an interoperable ecosystem as a solution to some of the current real-world problems.

It is an enabling platform for new startups in the financial system and across other industries. Quant guarantees reduced risks, lower operations costs, and makes transactions seamless. It is regarded as the “future of finance,” and developers find building on it easier, as it requires no prior skills or knowledge about blockchain technology.

Quant solved the interoperability problem facing major blockchains by introducing a Blockchain operating system, known as the Overledger Network. This has aided the platform in its bid to connect various networks and blockchains globally. The Overledger network has breached the gap between existing Blockchains and made it seamless for developers to build new ones, leveraging Quant tokens.

Quant token is the platform’s native currency facilitating its functionality. It boasts $1.5+ billion in market capitalization and peaked at an all-time high of over $400 during the previous bull market. Despite its strong resistance to the current crypto winter, it has declined to less than $150 market price in recent months, but analysts believe it will make a great buy in the long .

What About Big Eyes?

Big Eyes is an Ethereum-blockchain-based platform that helps users enjoy DeFi’s, NFTs’, and meme coins’ benefits with ease. The crypto project aims to address the problem of exclusivity in DeFi, by ensuring a larger percentage of people can easily adopt and access it.

It features educational resources dedicated to improving users’ knowledge about DeFi and NFTs in-depth. This will improve the rate of DeFi and NFTs adoption in the long run. Big Eyes Coin ensures new and experienced crypto enthusiasts derive benefits from the booming crypto sectors, making it a beneficial ecosystem for users.

Beyond users’ growth, Big Eyes (BIG) is also concerned about the world’s ecosystem. It sets aside a treasury for marine life preservation and plans other charity interventions. This makes the meme coin stand out amongst other crypto projects, both new and known.

BIG is the project’s native token. It will facilitate fast and low-cost exchanges on the platform’s Swap (known as Big Eyes Swap). Users have opportunities to earn Big Eyes tokens through contests, bonuses, and other exciting incentives. The token can also be used to purchase Big Eyes NFTs, which give users access to exclusive content and events.

Big Eyes is at the third presale stage. The cryptocurrency has raised over 3 million in presale in the past few weeks, and the adoption rate keeps increasing. It is believed to be the next meme coin to explode in the coin market, making its early adoption a smart decision.

