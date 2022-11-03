BudBlockz Is Gaining in Popularity While Chain (XCN) & Dogecoin (DOGE) Continue to Surge

With the latest dip in the cryptocurrency market, the long-term growth of the crypto market has hit a new low.

The value of many cryptocurrencies has dropped by over 60%. However, some cryptos like BudBlockz ($BLUNT) continue to emerge and soar.

BudBlockz’s ongoing presale has been getting a lot of attention since it kicked off weeks ago. As a result, BudBlockz seems to be on the minds of many investors, while tokens like Chain ($XCN) & Dogecoin ($DOGE) have continued to surge.

BudBlockz’s popularity is tied to several things and based on them. Experts believe BudBlockz’s native token, $BLUNT, can pull a 100x profit in the nearest future. What makes BudBlockz so unique? Keep reading to find out.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Again

Dogecoin price jumped by nearly 75% on 29 October, its biggest daily gain since April 2021. Notably, the meme coins’ massive intraday rally came as a part of a broader uptrend that started on 25 October. In total, $DOGE’s price gained over 150% during the Oct. 25-29 price rally.

The surge was also accompanied by an increase in its daily trading volumes. It coincided with a rise in DOGE transactions exceeding $100,000. All indicators suggest a growing demand for $DOGE tokens among whales.

The jump across Dogecoin’s key metrics reflects investors’ excitement about Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition on 27 October. Earlier this year, the billionaire entrepreneur tweeted aboutmaking Dogecoin a payment method to purchase the Twitter Blue subscription.

Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla organizations already accept $DOGE payments for their merchandise.

Chain (XCN) Surges

Chain provides clients with blockchain infrastructure for developers to efficiently build financial services with less hassle. The team has designed two products to achieve this, a ledger named Sequence and its open-source blockchain Chain Core.

The protocol hopes these two products will enable platforms that support multiple assets and independent networks. While encouraging independent operators to build on its platform, Chain uses its blockchain and software development kits to ensure all products have a shared format.

Chain’s new $XCN token was launched on 15 March 2022 through the LBank exchange. The token has seen steady growth despite its short price history. It opened at $0.04 on its first day of trading, but the price doubled by the end of the month.

BudBlockz Is Gaining in Popularity

BudBlockz is a decentralized platform for cannabis enthusiasts, investors, and key players in the industry. BudBlockz has lots of excellent real-life use cases that not many platforms provide.

The platform has positioned itself as the first marketplace where cannabis buyers and sellers can finally interact safely and securely; it creates a community that binds people worldwide.

Investors can buy NFTs on the platform. In turn, the token holders can obtain fractional ownership of global marijuana businesses. Hence, BudBlockz is positioned to reap the benefits of the growing global marijuana market, which is expected to reach more than a $175 billion market cap by the end of this decade.

Apart from the ability to invest in cannabis businesses by purchasing NFTs, BudBlockz offers multiple ways of earning rewards. For example, the Ganja Guruz NFTs will give discounts to users who transact on the platform, while gamers can join competitions with cryptocurrency rewards.

BudBlockz is a crypto project set to generate impressive returns for investors, given the long-term strategy of the decentralized marijuana platform.

