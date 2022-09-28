Big Eyes Coin is competing with Floki Inu and offering a $250k Presale Giveaway

A stable financial foundation in the ever-changing cryptocurrency market requires the development of risk management measures.

Even if it is a market leader like Bitcoin (BTC), investing in only one cryptocurrency may not be enough to gain exposure to the market’s innovation.

Rather, you can benefit from the overall expansion of the cryptocurrency industry by spreading your investing capital among multiple digital assets.

Throughout the last few years, meme coins have become a viable investment option. Numerous tokens have been created for use in the meme coin industry, and despite their lack of practicality, several of them have found willing buyers among cryptocurrency investors.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a unique meme token in this competitive cryptocurrency industry. Token investors have been drawn to the cryptocurrency due to its novelty and profit possibilities.

Read on to discover why this coin is more profitable than Floki Inu (FLOKI).

Floki Inu (FLOKI)

When it comes to dog-themed cryptocurrencies, Floki Inu is a household name (FLOKI). The multi billionaire CEO of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk, was the motivation behind the design. The memecoin was created by an anonymous group of programmers who were all staunch fans and members of the Shiba Inu community.

With the help of its massive “Floki Vikings” community, it hopes to achieve certain goals. An NFT game metaverse, an NFT and merchandise marketplace, and an education platform are the three primary utilities the project is developing in the hopes that they will attract many investors. Floki is building the Valhalla NFT gaming metaverse with features such as a play-to-earn business model, on-chain gaming interactions, and upgradable NFTs. NFT players and Floki owners highly anticipate Valhalla.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) features a cute-looking cat design that serves as the currency’s mascot. The Big Eyes (BIG) is more than simply a cryptocurrency or a meme coin; it is a community-owned project that encompasses all aspects of digital currency. Ninety percent of its 200 billion token supply will be in circulation after launch, with five percent going to ocean sanctuaries to improve the health of the ocean’s environment.

As an additional point of differentiation, it features a vibrant community where members can socialize and have a great time while also gaining access to exceptional and enticing financial gains. In addition to low gas prices and no sales tax, (BIG) would also provide digital and physical items, exciting NFT contests, and easy access to cryptocurrency trading platforms after launch.

To this end, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) digital currency is set to open up novel avenues of profit for its user base. Prior to the close of the second presale, they intend to hold a giveaway event.

Token holders with a minimum of $50 worth of BIG tokens will be able to take part. There is still time for you to enter the giveaway; this is a chance you should not miss.

Follow this link to find out more.

