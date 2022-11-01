Three Hot NFT Projects to Watch: Doodles, Azuki, and BudBlockz

To make significant profits investing in NFTs, tracking the hottest new projects and getting involved early is essential. The latest and most talked about new projects go beyond a simple NFT collection and build communities and brands ready to embrace Web3. Here are three you should be looking at right now.

Doodles

Released in October 2021, Doodles has managed to become incredibly popular in a short amount of time. The 10,000 NFTs feature artwork by Canadian artist Scott Martin, and the idea was dreamed up by him and the team previously involved in the well-known CryptoKitties. With so much experience and talent, it is no surprise that the collection has received a lot of attention.

However, the continuing success of Doodles stems from the creation of a community and brand with new collections, live events, and merchandise. In June 2022, the musician Pharrell joined as the chief brand officer to further promote Doodles as an entertainment platform.

Additionally, those who hold a Doodle NFT own the rights to the image and can vote as part of the Doodle DAO. The project’s plans for expansion will continue to increase value and demand.

Azuki

Azuki is an anime-inspired 10,000 NFT collection created by a group of Los Angeles artists, launched in January 2022. It immediately received considerable attention due to its distinctive look, high price, in-depth lore, and plans to become the largest decentralized brand in the metaverse.

Initially, Azuki appealed to the PFP (profile picture) market and was one of the fastest-growing NFTs in the sector. But it is the plans for the future that will drive the project’s long-term appeal.

The team has created a collection of 20,000 Beanz NFTs to make it easier to enter the Azuki ecosystem and join the Azuki community. The idea is to ultimately create a unique metaverse, including things like games, community incentives, and interactive multimedia experiences.

BudBlockz – Ganja Guruz

BudBlockz is a new and rapidly growing ecosystem for cannabis enthusiasts. Its token, BLUNT, is still in presale after selling out its private sale, and the platform has only just begun its roadmap.

Like Doodles and Azuki, BudBlockz’s upcoming 10,000 Ganja Guruz NFT collection is likely to be highly popular as a PFP. However, what will drive its value is the holders being part of a larger ecosystem and community.

The platform has the advantage of immediate appeal to the cannabis community and offers an e-commerce store where people can buy and sell marijuana-related products. In addition, there will be P2E gaming and the BudSwap DEX. The collection will be created as ERC721 standard on the Ethereum blockchain, so will be easy to buy, sell, or trade.

There are many significant advantages of owning a Ganja Guruz NFT in addition to having an appealing 90s gaming-inspired PFP. For example, owners become eligible for membership in BudBlockz’s dispensaries worldwide, receive discounts in the store, and can vote on proposals as part of the platform’s DAO.

For those looking for a sound investment, there is also the option of percentage ownership of dispensaries and farms. This means that no matter their location, investors can gain access to the marijuana industry, predicted to be worth $176.5 billion within this decade, while also owning a popular NFT.

Doodles, Azuki, and BudBlockz’s Ganja Guruz represent the future of NFTs. By building a brand, ecosystem, and community, while simultaneously providing more utility, they are likely to define the next phase for NFT projects as Web3 draws closer.

