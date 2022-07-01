How to Choose a Brand Name

Choosing a brand name is sometimes overlooked, as it’s an important decision you need to make as a business owner. Your brand name will be the first thing potential customers see, and it can set the tone for what your company has to offer. Choosing a name that’s unique and memorable is essential, but it should also accurately represent your business. Let’s discuss the steps of choosing a brand name and provide some tips to help you make the right decision for your company.

There is No Perfect Name

Before you get started with anything, you need to understand that there is no perfect brand name. You’re not going to find a name that checks all the boxes. The goal is to find a name that works well for your business. It’s okay if it’s not perfect because it won’t be. Generally, you’ll want to focus on finding a name that:

Is easy to remember and spell

Is distinct and unique

Suits your business and its values

Piques interests

Is flexible enough to grow with your business

You’ll also want to avoid names that:

Are too long, complicated, or hard to pronounce

Have multiple meanings

Are restricted by geography

Are easily confused with other brands

Don’t work well for your business long term

Step 1: Start by Brainstorming

The first step is to brainstorm a list of potential names. This is where you want to get creative. Write down every name that comes to mind, even if it’s not related to your business. The goal is to generate a list of ideas that you can narrow down later on.

To get started, try using a mind map. Write your business name or concept in the center of a piece of paper and then brainstorm related words around it. For example, if you’re selling health supplements, you might write down words like “natural,” “herbal,” or “wellness.” think about your business strategy and the message you want to communicate. What words would best represent your company?

If you’re struggling to come up with ideas, try using a thesaurus or brainstorming with others in the space. You can even turn to friends and family, as you never know who might have a great suggestion. If you’re struggling to come up with ideas, try looking for inspiration from other businesses in your niche.

Step 2: Market Research

Market research is crucial for any business, and this includes the brand name phrase. It's similar to finding the best ways to promote your brand that resonate with your customers.

Once you have a list of potential brand names, get going with some market research to help you narrow down your options. This is where you’ll learn more about your target market or ideal customer. What words do they use when talking about your product or service? The goal is to find a name that resonates with them.

You can start by conducting a Google search of potential names. See what comes up when you search for them. Are there any negative associations? Is the name already being used by another business in your industry?

You should also consider your domain name. Can you easily find a matching domain name for your potential brand name? It’s getting harder and harder to find good domain names, so this is an necessary consideration. You can use a tool like Namecheckr to see if your potential name is available as a domain name.

You should also run a trademark search to make sure the name isn’t already in use. You can do this yourself or hire a trademark attorney to do it for you. Trademark law is complex, so it’s important to understand the risks before moving forward. If you’re not sure whether you should trademark your name, you can always reach out to an attorney for guidance.

Step 3: Narrow Down

After doing some market research, start narrowing down your list. Eliminate any names that are already in use, have negative associations, or are too similar to other brands. You should also refer back to the “There is No Perfect Name” section to cross off any names that should be avoided.

Create three sections for “Yes,” “No,” and “Maybe.” Move any names you’re still considering into the “Maybe” section. Then, start eliminating names from the Maybe section until you’re left with a handful of good options. Don’t worry if you don’t have a lot of options at this point. It’s better to have a few good options than a long list of mediocre ones.

Step 4: Select the Best Name

Either by yourself or with a group or business partners, select the best name from your list. This is usually a gut decision. If you’re having trouble making a decision, try looking at your list of options with fresh eyes. Sometimes, the best name will jump out at you when you least expect it.

You can also conduct your own market research by asking around to see which name people like the best. You can run a survey or focus group to get real feedback. If you’re stuck between a few choices, consider reaching out to a naming agency for help.

Your decision doesn’t have to be finalized until you’ve filed for a trademark and registered your domain name. So, if you’re not sure about a particular name, you can always wait until you’ve done your due diligence to make a final decision. Give it a few days or even a week or two to see if you’re still happy with your choice.

Step 5: Trademarking

If after a while you’re happy with your selection and plan on sticking with it, you’ll want to file for a trademark before releasing your products or services to the world. This will help protect your brand and prevent others from using your name without permission.