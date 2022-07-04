Engage In Big Profits While Maintaining Passive Income; Gnox (GNOX) And Fantom (FTM) Are The Next 10x Tokens

There’s no point sugarcoating the fact that the crypto market is going through difficult times. Plummeting prices have kept investors on the sidelines, and many of them have given up on potential gains.

However, bear markets do not necessarily imply you can’t engage in big profits. Utility tokens like Gnox (GNOX) and Fantom (FTM) give you that passive income opportunity even when things are going haywire.

Gnox (GNOX)

Gnox is a revolutionary DeFi earning protocol built on a fast and scalable Binance Smart Chain. The Gnoxian ecosystem derives value from a strong community of DeFi experts, by deploying treasury assets in safe liquidity pools and lending protocols. Proceeds from these investments are distributed to GNOX token holders every 30 days. That’s like “yield farming as a service” to the community, where investors don’t have to indulge in deep research. The team behind GNOX does that for you!

In addition to DeFi rewards, every token holder gets a 1% share of every buy/sell transaction. Everything is paid out in stablecoins, which ensures your passive income is immune to market volatility. Some percentage of treasury funds will also be allocated toward the buy-and-burn event. The team has already taken out 2.5B tokens from circulation, triggering a huge demand in the presale phase. Plenty of crypto enthusiasts are rooting for its success, and it could well be an easy 10x from these levels.

Fantom (FTM)

Fantom is a third-generation platform running on an extensive matrix of blockchain-powered networks. The Independent operation of each network allows better speed and scalability than Proof-of-work concepts like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Fantom ecosystem is home to DeFi apps, NFT marketplaces, decentralized exchanges, and digital assets. Anyone holding its native token has a stake in the system, which allows them to cast votes and propose changes in the rule.

Besides governance, one can also participate in securing the Fantom network by either delegating FTM tokens to a validator or becoming one. Users are rewarded up to 13% APY for locking up their assets in a bid to decentralize the network. Users can also leverage their holdings as collateral in Fantom Finance by minting sFTM in a 1:1 ratio. With growing use cases and passive income opportunities, Fantom can be a great investment for the long term.

Join presale: https://presale.gnox.io/register

Website: https://Gnox.ioc

Telegram: https://t.me/gnoxfinancial

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/mnWbweQRJB

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gnox_io