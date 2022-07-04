Monday, July 4, 2022
XBO: Coming Soon with a Unique Loyalty Program

A new crypto exchange XBO will be  launching soon with a unique loyalty program. The exchange is working on  features that make the platform intuitive for users regardless of their trading experience.

XBO aims to provide equal opportunities to all users. Its values include simplicity, inclusivity, security, and trust. The exchange is offering  a loyalty program which consists of five tiers: silver, gold, platinum, diamond, and black diamond.

How Does the XBO Loyalty Program work?

Each progressive tier in the XBO loyalty program  offers additional benefits, such as greater cashbacks, lower trading fees, and more free crypto and fiat withdrawals. You will need experience points (XPs) to climb the tiers. The higher the tier, the more XPs are required.

By registering during the early access period, the first 10,000 users can start trading with a lifetime membership to the gold tier.

Find below the details of the loyalty program.

FeaturesSilver GoldPlatinumDiamond Black Diamond
XP required100 XP10,000 XP65,000 XP650,000 XP2,100,000 XP
Free Crypto DepositYesYesYesYesYes
Spot trading fees (taker/maker) in %0.40% / 0.30%0.38% / 0.29%0.36% / 0.27%0.32% / 0.24%There are more benefits in black diamond status than lower tiers
Free Crypto WithdrawalsN/A2 per month3 per month4 per month
Free Fiat WithdrawalsN/A2 per month3 per month4 per month
XBO CardN/AGoldPlatinumDiamond (Free Metal)
Crypto RewardsN/ARandomized amount2.5 x Randomized amount10 x Randomized amount

How to Win Black Diamond Status?

The first 10,000 users to get verified during the early access period will automatically earn a lifetime membership to the Gold tier and a chance to enter a draw for 10 lifetime memberships to the exclusive black diamond tier.  They would otherwise need to accumulate 2,100,000 XP to achieve top tier status.

Bottom Line

Going by the loyalty program discussed above, it seems that the platform has unique ways of serving its customers. We are eagerly waiting for the launch of XBO. We’ll keep you updated regarding the launch and related developments.

