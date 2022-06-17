If You Have Lost Your Bitcoins Forever, Can the Lost Currencies be Recovered?

If you’re not quite sure whether you sent your BTC to the correct address or you’ve lost your keys and don’t know how to recover them? If seen, many people are still not aware of what exactly “losing BTC” means and at what time BTC can be recovered. To know about it completely, you have to read this blog given below carefully. There are only two ways to get access to BTC through.

Sending BTC to an address not controlled by you. Losing the wallet’s private keys.

According to blockchain analytics company Glassnode, BTC that hasn’t been traded for nearly 10 years is considered lost, accounting for about 10% of all BTC. Apart from this, you may face a loss of up to ₹ 25 lakhs due to loss of access to your wallet and lost personal keys. Trading bitcoin can help you generate enough money to buy expensive things like 3D Printers .

Find lost bitcoins

First of all, you need to know how the storage of BTC can work. The coins themselves cannot be lost and there are ways to give you access to the lost coins. Blockchain is used to store BTC, not your wallet. Your wallet is only there as a point of access to this blockchain, but your coins cannot be “removed” from it. Get complete information about it.

There is a long line of blockchain lockers.

If we talk about your wallet, it is able to act as the key to this locker including your coins. Whenever you want to transfer coins from one locker to another, it is very important to know both the key and the password.

One important thing to keep in mind is that knowing your password is very important. If you lose your key, don’t worry because if you know your password, you can easily create a new key too. as well as gain access to your coins without any hassle. And if we talk about hacking these keys, then they cannot be hacked by any hacker. Therefore, there are only two ways because of which you can lose your BTC forever.

Reason 1- Sending your BTC to an address you cannot control.

Reason 2 – Loss of access to existing wallet Loss of access to custodial wallet or hardware wallet

Talking about the first case, your coins are being sent through scammers to a controlled address. BTC can only be sent to a valid address, meaning if the submitted address is invalid the transaction cannot take place. And if you don’t control the receiving address again, your chances of losing coins increase. Second and more realistic “Losing BTC” There are many ways to store BTC, similarly there are many options for recovering a BTC wallet.

Learn about bitcoin wallet recovery

If you use a BTC node and your copy of the BTC blockchain is out of sync, it needs to sync with the rest of the network and download a more recent block. This is the only reason why coins cannot be seen in the wallet. The second reason- data gets deleted. If you delete your wallet date file by mistake, then first look for that deleted data in the Trash folder or Recycle Bin. Download BTC Core on the computer, if you are using Linux, copy the file back to the BTC directory. Because if it’s Windows, it might as well be in the ‘AppData’ directory. There are numerous other apps available that you can utilise to Can be utilaized to scan any kind of deleted files on your hard drive. Like Recuva, this app can be used to do recovery apps and you can browse through it safely.