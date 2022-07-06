8 Inexpensive DIY Ways to Waterproof your Outdoor TV

You love your big-screen TVs, don’t you? But the weather can be so unpredictable. When it’s nice, you want to put the TV outside in your yard, on your patio, or on the deck. However, your expensive TV could get ruined if it rains or gets wet out there! Luckily, there are some inexpensive ways to waterproof an outdoor TV without spending a ton of money. With these DIY tips and tricks (and a little elbow grease), you can keep that outdoor TV safe from the elements on even the tightest budgets.

Use Marine Grade Silicone Sealant

Silicone sealant is a liquid adhesive used to seal and waterproof the seams of boats, pools, and other above-ground structures. It’s also used for waterproof electrical appliances, such as your outdoor TV. Silicone sealant is different from silicone spray because it contains no propellants or other gases that would be hazardous to breathe in.

Buy a Weatherproof TV Enclosure

There are many ways to waterproof your outdoor TV enclosure. One option is to buy a weatherproof TV enclosure. These can be purchased at any home improvement store and designed for outdoor use. Place your TV inside the box, plug it in and enjoy.

Create a Weatherproof TV Enclosure

The easiest way to protect your outdoor TV is to build a rugged enclosure that protects it from the elements. Use a weatherproof outdoor TV lift cabinet to close that can be closed up when not in use. These are boxes made of weather-resistant materials such as wood or plastic, with vents on all sides that allow air circulation while keeping bugs out.

Buy a Waterproof Outdoor TV

If you have the budget for it, buying an LG OLED65W9PUA is the most straightforward way to ensure any water drips on your TV won’t ruin it. The 65-inch model tested was $4,999 at the time of publishing and included features like a 4K display with HDR10 support and Dolby Vision, plus built-in speakers.

Use a Silicone Conformal Coating Spray

One of the easiest ways to waterproof an outdoor TV is by using a silicone conformal coating spray, which can be found at any hardware or home improvement store. It is a good option for people who want to do something quick and easy but don’t want to spend too much money on supplies. The first step when using this method is to clean off all dust and dirt from your TV screen before applying any substance.

Use Polyurethane Sealant

Polyurethane sealant is the best choice if you’re looking for an inexpensive way to waterproof your outdoor TV. It’s easy to apply, and if it dries up after a few months (which it shouldn’t), you must reapply it. Polyurethane sealant also works well on Windows and is prone to leaks during bad weather.

Put Your TV in a Shed or Garage

If you are considering putting your TV in a shed or garage, there are some things to consider. First, your television will be exposed to the elements and the associated problems if you do this. For example, if it rains (which is quite common), water can get into the electrical components of the TV, causing damage or failure. So make sure that nothing leaks into your garage and nothing damages your TV while there.

Buy a Weather-Resistant Covers

If your TV is exposed to moisture or the elements, or if you’ve got it mounted on a deck, patio, or balcony that’s exposed to the elements, a weatherproof cover can be a great way to keep it safe. These covers come in many sizes and are compatible with most televisions on the market today.

Conclusion

With these helpful tips, you can waterproof your outdoor TV and make it last longer. You don’t even have to spend much money! Use one of the DIY options we mentioned, or buy a weatherproof enclosure for a few hundred dollars. Your outdoor TV will be able to withstand the elements with these simple, inexpensive steps.