WonUp Becomes Mobile Engagement Platform for Arizona School of Integrative Studies

Sommerville, SC – Students at the Arizona School for Integrative Students (ASIS) are getting a taste of a new engagement tool, thanks to a partnership with WonUp. ASIS, a premium educational experience for Massage Therapy students, is an education leader in providing hands-on learning with both Western and Eastern modalities as part of their integrative massage program. Their current focus continues to be providing students with top-tier education, an enhanced student experience and maintaining their position as a leader in movement, postural alignment, and structural dysfunction.

Shannon Yerkic, CEO of TruMantra Education Group states, “Our organization was searching for a platform that could compliment and assist our educational retention and completion metrics at our ASIS Massage Education campuses. We ultimately found that and even more with WonUp. It’s customizable and dynamic operational support platform provides essential tracking information and engagement recommendations. Ultimately, our organization has seen the benefit of incorporating WonUp into our daily operations and I am confident your organization will too.”

Founder and CEO, Jason London shared “Our partnership with ASIS is a company milestone. We’re committed to supporting all of the various types of Higher Learning Institutions and were really impressed with the quality of education that ASIS provides. Understanding Career College needs is an essential step to positioning ourselves as an industry leader in student engagement and driving operations. We celebrate this partnership as a great opportunity. “

WonUp is a mobile student engagement app that features gamification, point driven engagement, and a reward platform in support of student success KPI’s. By automating student tasks with institutional needs and creating virtual interactions for students and staff, institutional metrics become easier to manage, track and increase. Institutions that select WonUp have the ability to grant blockchain credentials in a digital wallet to student graduates.