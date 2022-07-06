AFGolfStore’s new initiatives make quick delivery par for the course

AFGolfstore is expanding with a new offering that will see clubs custom-built and delivered in just seven days.

With successful stores already in Milton Keynes, Peterborough and Cambridge, the business has launched its Workshop and Build Centre and an online store.

Created out of the frustration of time delays to make and deliver custom golf clubs, manging director Alan Fletcher and sales director Oliver Fullerton decided to create a premium delivery service.

AFGolfStore offers customers free fitting and analysis of their swing to ensure any new equipment perfectly fits their needs.

The build centre can create certain brands to exact specifications, while state-of-the-art technology gives golfers the information they need to get the most out of their game.

These include digital loft and lie machines and the Trackman4 which can gap test to accurately identify distances with each club.

And the AFGolfStore’s new delivery scheme means it can guarantee orders will arrive in just seven days.

Alan said: “Our business is very simple, we aim to create a fun enjoyable environment for golfers to shop and for staff to work, whilst providing competitive prices and working towards a range of unrivalled services.

“Knowing that many golfers want their clubs immediately after ordering, has meant this service has been a revelation.”

Oliver said: “It has been a tough and eventful road setting up the workshop and working with partners to gain access to club components to be able to offer this service, however totally worth it.

“We have invested in equipment and staff to ensure that our customers get access to this service and we are looking forward to the opportunity it brings to scale further in the next 12 months.”

As part of its expansion plans, AFGolfStore has also recruited two new PGA professionals. Mark James joins with experience of retail and fitting, while Mark Sturgess enhances the golf lesson experience.

Jack Yetton has also joined from team from Titleist, where his experience in custom clubs and building means the business has been able to fast forward the opening of the workshop and build centre, whilst Chris Hattersley has been promoted to ecommerce and marketing manager and has been the driving force behind the online store opening.

AFGolfStore continues to look forward to the second half of 2022 with enthusiasm, with the 150th Open Championship later this month.