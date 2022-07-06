AudioPlus announces promotions to drive ambitious expansion plans

AudioPlus has made two key promotions to help deliver ambitious growth plans.

The London-based audio advertising agency has worked with major platforms and creators for the past 10 years and so far helped more than 400 brands deliver successful audio campaigns – connecting them to listeners through music streaming, podcasts and live radio content.

Now the company – which launched in 2013 and counts Intel, Adidas and Apple among its clients – is proud to announce its new promotions as AudioPlus aims to cement its position as the UK’s largest independent audio agency.

Aine Kilgannon, who joined the business five years ago as a sales account manager, is taking on the new role of sales director. She has a proven track record in growing key accounts, developing sales staff and is now one of the leading experts in the UK audio space.

Esther Mason has also enjoyed a promotion having worked her way up from a campaign operations executive to now take the position of commercial director. She has excelled in ensuring effective and flexible campaign solutions for clients as well as managing key supply partnerships including Audioboom, Deezer and Adswizz. Esther has been core to the growth of the company’s creator partnerships with a number of high profile podcasters signing up to the AudioPlus network.

The new roles bolster AudioPlus’ growing team with recent UK and French sales hires, including expertise from Global and Bauer Media.

AudioPlus director Nathan Warner said: “I’m absolutely delighted to promote Aine and Esther who have both proved themselves beyond recognition and are pivotal members of our team.

“We recently expanded our coverage into France and are now growing our coverage in new markets this year and next. I am confident that the experience and enthusiasm Aine and Esther bring to their new roles will only drive this ambition further.”

IAB UK’s Digital Adspend report for 2021, conducted with PwC, shows that the digital advertising market grew by 41 per cent last year to a total of £23.5 billion.