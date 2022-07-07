New Options in IoT Devices for Goods Transportation Visibility

The introduction of new IoT devices for goods transportation visibility makes it possible for companies to protect their assets throughout the entire supply chain. As the world becomes more and more connected, so does the need for interconnectedness in business operations. This is especially apparent in the field of goods transportation, where supply chain visibility is key to ensuring timely and accurate delivery of products. In order to meet this need, new options for IoT devices are becoming available that provide transportation tracking and GPS capabilities.

The Benefits of IoT Devices for Goods Visibility

IoT devices are becoming increasingly popular in the transportation sector. Companies are using them to track goods and improve visibility from source to final destination. These connected devices provide real-time tracking of products, parts, and materials as they move through the supply chain. This allows companies to identify and address issues quickly and efficiently. Additionally, GPS tracking enables companies to optimize delivery routes and save money on transportation costs over time.

When a company chooses a simple gadget to include with their shipments that tracks GPS location, it provides immeasurable value to them. However, the development of IoT devices for goods visibility that also include temperature, humidity, shock sensors, light sensors, and more means additional protections for every piece of cargo traveling by air, sea, or land.

These new IoT devices for goods tracking visibility from well-respected manufacturer EELink will help your operations run more smoothly and with less risk than ever before.

The GPT29 Global IoT devices For Goods Transportation Visibility

One of the most popular and powerful cargo container tracking devices in the EELink Communication Technology Co. lineup offers innumerable benefits to all types of companies involved in both domestic and global shipping. When it comes to minimizing loss and satisfying business customers, the type of information gathered from these small gadgets is necessary.

GPS Location Tracking – When you organize your shipping team to put the pallets or cargo containers on a ship, airplane, train, or tractor-trailer, you expected to go to the destination without delay. However, everything from storms to vehicle breakdowns to political issues in various countries can interrupt the supply chain and cause delays or detours.

When you have a continuous GPS location tracking device with your goods, you stay informed of this essential issue. Therefore, if there is a delay, you can communicate quickly to the end buyer or retail establishment expecting the products to arrive on time. Also, you can redeliver before complaints begin. This greatly minimizes the risk of customer dissatisfaction.

Wi-Fi and 5G Connectivity – The ability to get the information from the device at any time matters. Even though the world is amazingly connected these days, any IoT gadget without the onboard tech to connect will end up as a useless hunk of plastic. The GPT29 model offers a unique combination of GPS, Wi-Fi, BLE, and 5G cellular connectivity. This means that you will get the information in real time no matter where your cargo goes in the world.

Motion and Impact Sensors – Not every kilometer of the transportation process always goes smoothly. When you place a real-time tracking and monitoring device with your cargo, you will know if the motion indicates a smooth ride from source to destination or if something went wrong during the process. This could include anything from an accident with the mode of transportation itself or the fact that the cargo container or pallet was dropped or bumped. Knowing right away that there is a risk of damage to your products or parts can help you proactively address issues the recipient finds on their end.

Light Exposure – Many products are sensitive to light, but the onboard illumination sensors on this powerful IoT device for shipment visibility provides additional knowledge that helps you determine the safety of your products. After all, your cargo would be exposed if anyone opened the container door or infiltrated the pallets or boxes directly. This can either signify that they went to a regular inspection or that there was an increased risk of theft or tampering.

Temperature and Humidity Data – Everything from fresh produce to pharmaceuticals to electronic equipment to chemicals for scientific manufacturing can get damaged or destroyed by fluctuations in temperature and humidity. This type of sensing and monitoring is especially important if you ship goods that require refrigeration or freezer containers for the entire trip. The moment you know that the temperature lowered or raised outside of expected parameters, you can work to mitigate the loss or damage. The same goes for humidity as there are many things that could get damaged from excessive moisture.

Why does all this information matter to a product, parts, or material shipment? There are many benefits of using IoT devices for goods tracking visibility. First, goods can be tracked in real-time, so you always know their location and condition. This helps ensure safety and protect against damage or theft. Additionally, data collected by these small objects can be used to improve efficiency and optimize operations. They are becoming increasingly more affordable and accessible, so there is no reason not to take advantage of them in your supply chain.

IoT devices have the potential to improve goods visibility within the transportation and supply chains across industries. By attaching a GPS tracker to a product, part, or package of materials, companies can track movement from production through delivery to the customer. This helps ensure that they are delivered on time and reduces the likelihood of shipping errors.

In addition, IoT devices for goods transportation visibility can provide information on product temperature and humidity, which can help prevent spoilage. Altogether, these simple, affordable, yet incredibly powerful devices help companies of all types protect their assets, revenue sources, and reputation in whatever global industry or niche they represent.