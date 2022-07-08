Everything You Need To Know About Shipping With Dry Ice

Have you ever wondered how your edible products reach your doorstep and retain quality after extensive shipping for five days or more? You might not need to dig deeper to find your answer to this intriguing question. Many shipping materials have been used for decades to preserve perishable products. From shipping in airtight glass containers and cardboard, the process is now done through shipping with dry ice.

What is dry ice?

Dry ice was discovered in the early twentieth century by studying the properties possessed by solid carbon dioxide. Its first commercial production was done in the 1920s in the United States of America. The name “dry ice” was trademarked by a commercial enterprise in 1925. And it has been popular with this name ever since.

A fact about dry ice is that it was initially known as “hot ice” because the cold surface produces a burning sensation upon touch. The first successful dry ice production was performed in Long Island, New York, in 1925. The use of dry ice in the mid-twentieth century focused more on refrigeration and freezing foods. Nowadays, the application of dry ice includes the transportation of medical specimens used for transplantation and reattachment.

Why use dry ice over regular ice?

You might have accepted that regular ice is easily accessible and usable. However, it is not the best choice for every purpose. There are multiple pros of shipping with dry ice over regular ice. They are:

1. It is colder than regular ice

Dry ice actively freezes the products instead of keeping them cool. This property makes it a better option for shipping materials over a long distance, only when a freezing environment is required. For instance, dry ice is beneficial for transporting ice creams because it requires a long duration of low temperatures for storage.

2. No possibility of making things wet

As the name says, dry ice does not melt. Instead, it is found to sublimate, i.e., direct conversion from solid to the gaseous state. This property makes it highly convenient for the disposal of dry ice because it can be left open outside and will blow away with air.

3. You can use it with regular ice

Dry ice can be easily used with regular ice to produce a cooler and colder environment for a longer duration. It extends the potency of the ice by creating a cooler surrounding. During the sublimation of dry ice, the traditional ice will be present and can easily remain at colder temperatures for longer.

What are the uses of dry ice?

Dry ice is used in many industries due to its flexibility and attractive properties. It is created by manufacturers to cater to the needs of different industries across the globe. Some of the key applications of dry ice are mentioned below.

1. Healthcare and life sciences applications

Dry ice is helpful in the healthcare industry in many ways, such as:

Organ transportation for surgeries.

Transportation of blood samples from one place to another.

Temperature-controlled lab testing.

For the preservation of tissues and samples.

2. Food Industry

Following are the areas where dry ice is used in food control.

Dry ice is required for the packing and transportation of food.

It is necessary to control the temperature when food is distributed.

For the processing of meat and poultry items.

For cleaning procedures, such as using dry ice for blasting.

Conclusion

Dry ice is most popular for shipping many items. The process is cost-effective and convenient. Look for an experienced manufacturer of dry ice products that can be used for your needs.