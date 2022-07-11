5 key blogging tips for small businesses

According to Social Media Today, internet users in the US spend 3X more on blogs than on email. This statistic, which is highly encouraging for bloggers, makes sense as consumers are in more control than ever before regarding their purchasing decisions.

However, blogging for small businesses might feel like pulling teeth. It is a process that requires consistent effort to yield results, and small business owners may not have the time nor the experience to execute effectively.

In this article, we will explore five key blogging tips that can enable you to blog effectively, touching also on the benefits for your business.

1. Write for your target audience(s) first, search engines second

One major benefit of blogging is you can rank higher on Google for certain keywords. So, that means you should write your content only for search engines, right? Not quite.

Search engines, particularly Google, have such advanced algorithms that they also take into account an internet user’s search intent. An article that is poorly written and is stuffed with keywords to try rank higher is likely to lead to higher bounce rates and very low time on page, which could see a drop in your rankings.

Key tips:

Blogging is an opportunity to share your expertise. So, write to your audience’s needs. What questions do they have? What problems are they experiencing? What benefit will they get from reading your blog?

Focus on user experience. Ensure your content is easy to read. Space your content with shorter paragraphs, bullet points (where applicable) and images.

Add call to actions at the end of your blog posts. This includes links to related blog articles you’ve written or a contact form to capture leads.

2. Don’t forget Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

While writing for your audience is paramount, so too is optimizing your article for SEO. After all, you want as many eyeballs on your content as possible. Be sure to make a checklist of the SEO requirements and tick them off before publishing:

Ensure your headline is based on what your audience searches for.

Use your keyword(s) throughout the article. A keyword density of 0.5-1% is usually recommended.

Write a meta description for every blog article, with your keyword(s) included. A meta description is the text that appears under the headline.

Google crawls all your content, including images. So, add alt text on all your images, with your keyword(s) included.

3. Analyze what your competitors are doing, and try to fill the gaps

If your competitors aren’t actively blogging, this represents a great opportunity for you to gain an advantage online. However, with blogging so widespread, it is likely that your competitors are doing their bit to gain those all important leads.

So, have a look at and analyze their content. Is there something they have missed that you can add in your own blog article? Can their content read better? Is it properly optimized for SEO?

For example, the growth in sports websites is significant as it allows every day fans to share their thoughts. The internet is filled with football blogs, cricket blogs and websites across various other sports. Many cover similar content, i.e. news, but they can always differentiate themselves with unique, in-depth analysis that millions of sports fans love.

4. Share your content on social media

Share your blog articles on social media. Not only does this drive traffic to your website, but it gives you the opportunity to strike a balance with your social media content.

For example, you can post a link to a blog article one day and then post a video, caption contest or anything else your audience may like the next day.

5. Develop a content calendar and stick to it

Whether you, someone in your team or an outsourced writer is producing the content,, it is important to develop a content calendar and stick to it. Typically, 1-2 blog articles a week is recommended as these articles can drive traffic to your website. However, 1-2 blog posts a month can work, too.

Key tips:

Your content calendar ultimately depends on what content you have to offer and what information your audience is searching for

Specify all the SEO checkpoints in your calendar

Stick to the deadlines

Blogging takes work, but the results can be hugely beneficial to your business. By keeping these five tips in mind, your blogging efforts can work in generating leads and revenue for your business as you are targeting your audience with content that is relevant to them.