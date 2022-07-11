WhatAcca.com predict over 50 accumulator winners last season

Most people can only hope for one winning football accumulator in a season, but if you were following WhatAcca.com , you could have won an astonishing 53 times. That’s more than one a week.

The football betting experts are boasting quite a reputation since their launch in 2014. Remarkably, every season since the website launched, WhatAcca has produced end of season profit for their followers. It explains why tens of thousands of people are signed up to receive their betting tips.

Looking at the average odds for a winning accumulator tip, it worked out to be 7/1. If a £10 stake was bet on each winning tip, the total return on these bets alone would have been a whopping £4,240.

Football was the resounding sport of the choice for the winning tips. However, the betting markets were quite varied and included the standard win market, both teams to score, Over/Under 2.5 goals and Bet Builders.

During the past season, WhatAcca expanding their tipping to Bet Builders. These are accumulator bets on one football match. Their biggest winner from a bet builder was a massive 33/1.

Extra profits could have been made by many followers as there were many bets that fell short by one result but traded cash positive in-play. Utilising the cash out feature from bookmakers is a great strategy in its own right. WhatAcca followers often take a guaranteed profit and when they do they happily share their result with the team.

Other winning tips were found for Horse Racing, Darts, Golf, Tennis and Boxing. As the team at WhatAcca grows so do the tips and they have no signs of slowing down.

During 2022 the WhatAcca.com football betting portal has been upgraded significantly which gives users a much slicker experience to find betting tips, free bets and enhanced odds promotions. In addition, the popular podcast ‘Saturday Shortlist’ is created by WhatAcca and gives listeners a rundown of the best tips for the Saturday football fixtures.

