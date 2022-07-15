Intergas Boilers: Worth the Cost?

If you’re in the market for a new boiler, you may be wondering if an Intergas boiler is worth the cost. Intergas boilers are some of the most popular on the market, and for good reason – they offer many benefits over traditional boilers. In this blog post, we’ll take a look at the pros and cons of Intergas boilers to help you decide if one is right for your home.

Benefits of Intergas boilers include:

– Increased efficiency: Intergas boilers are up to 98% efficient, meaning they use less energy and save you money on your heating bills.

– Reduced emissions: Intergas boilers produce fewer carbon dioxide emissions, making them more environmentally friendly.

– Compact size: Intergas boilers are smaller in size than traditional boilers, meaning they take up less space in your home.

– Long lifespan: Intergas boilers are built to last, with a typical lifespan of 15-20 years.

Cons of Intergas boilers

include:

– Higher initial cost: Intergas boilers are typically more expensive than traditional boilers. However, their increased efficiency can help offset the higher initial cost over time.

– Limited warranty: Some Intergas boiler models come with a limited warranty, so be sure to check before you buy.

– Requires professional installation: Due to their complex design, Intergas boilers must be installed by a qualified professional. This can add to the overall cost of installation.

How long do Intergas boilers last?

On average, Intergas boilers last for 15-20 years. This is longer than the lifespan of most traditional boilers, which typically only last for around 12 years.

Boilers from Intergas come with a variety of warranties. The Intergas Rapid, for example, offers only a three-year guarantee, whereas models like the Xclusive and ECO RF ranges provide ten years on parts and labour. The heat exchanger components in these boilers are also protected for the same length of time, so you can feel confident that your boiler will last you a long time as long as you have it serviced once a year.

Different types of Intergas boilers

There are three main types of Intergas boilers:

– Combi boiler: A combi boiler provides both heating and hot water, making it a great choice for small homes.

– System boiler: A system boiler is a good choice for larger homes as it provides more powerful heating.

– Regular boiler: A regular boiler is best suited for homes with multiple bathrooms as it can provide enough hot water for multiple taps at once.

Overall, Intergas boilers offer many benefits that make them worth the cost for many homeowners. If you’re looking for an efficient and environmentally friendly boiler that will last for years to come, an Intergas boiler may be the right choice for you.

If you’re still asking ‘are Intergasboilers worth it?’ ask boiler experts like Bumble Bee Heating for more information and advice.